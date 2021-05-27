FRIENDS Reunion: Reese Witherspoon Reveals Her Reaction To Joey's 'How You Doing'

The FRIENDS reunion episode has finally been released by the producers of the special on streamering platforms across the world. The FRIENDS reunion special episode sees the key actors reminiscing the time they spent while shooting the cult sitcom. Additionally, the actors can be seen recalling the fun time that they had with each other. One such example is the recollection on the part of Reese Witherspoon, who can also be heard recalling the time when Matt LeBlanc, who plays Joey Tribbiani on the show, said his famous pick-up line "How You Doing" to her as the character. Read on to know more about it.

Reese Witherspoon on the time when Matt LeBlanc said "How You Doing" as Joey:

As soon as the FRIENDS reunion special episode crosses the 21-minute and 30-second mark, Witherspoon, who played Rachel Greene's sister on the show, can be heard saying that, "Okay, so the most exciting was that I got to be in a scene where I'm in the apartment and Joey walks in and he goes "Hey, how you doing?"". While looking back at the time, Witherspoon can be heard saying that "This was like this iconic line and I was so excited! And to watch a famous character say his famous line? I mean, come on". She further revealed that she felt like she "won the lottery" when she was cast as Rachel's sister. Witherspoon currently stars opposite Jennifer Aniston in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. In the series, she can be seen playing the part of an idealistic journalist.

About the FRIENDS reunion special episode:

The FRIENDS reunion special episode sees the original six FRIENDS cast members of the series spend some time with each other one more time and relive the moments that they had shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members can even be seen re-enacting their famous moments from the show which made them a viral hit in the late '90s and the early 2000s. Additionally, several other guest stars are also seen making an appearance on the show. An elaborate list that features all the names that appear on the reunion special episode can be found below.

