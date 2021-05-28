FRIENDS Reunion: Reese Witherspoon Reveals She 'cancelled' All Her Plans To Watch It

On May 27, the much-hyped FRIENDS Reunion special was dropped on various streaming platforms for the NBC sitcom's fans. Being one of them, American actor Reese Witherspoon also joined the bandwagon and revealed that she cancelled all her plans to watch the episode on the story session of her verified social media handle. "The reunion we've all been waiting for is finally here", read an excerpt of her caption. Interestingly, she shared the trailer video of the reunion, uploaded on HBO's Instagram page.

Reese Witherspoon 'cancelled' her plans to watch FRIENDS Reunion

Interestingly, the FRIENDS Reunion special episode also featured Witherspoon, who played Rachel Greene's sister on the show. She was heard saying, "Okay, so the most exciting was that I got to be in a scene where I'm in the apartment and Joey walks in and he goes 'Hey, how you doing?'". She further added, "This was like this iconic line and I was so excited! And to watch a famous character say his famous line? I mean, come on". She went on to reveal that she felt like she "won the lottery" when she was cast as Rachel's sister.

Witherspoon is not the only celebrity who was excited about the FRIENDS Reunion episode. Hours before the episode premiered, English model Cara Delevingne had also shared a few BTS pics. In one of the pictures, she can be seen sitting among the main cast members, while in another she stood up against the glass windows of the show’s Central Perk cafe. Meanwhile, in other pictures, singer Justin Bieber and model Cindy Crawford were featured, where they were gearing up for a mini fashion show. They sported iconic outfits worn throughout the series.

The 104-minute unscripted show brought back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as themselves. Apart from Reese, other cast members who made an appearance were Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Tom Selleck (Richard), and James Michael Tyler (Gunther). On the other hand, a host of celebrities such as BTS, Kit Harrington and David Beckham, among many others, made cameo appearances.

IMAGE: REESE WITHERSPOON / FRIENDS IG

