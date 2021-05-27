FRIENDS Reunion Release Time On ZEE5? Know When You Can Stream The Exclusive Premiere

The highly anticipated reunion of the cast of the iconic TV show FRIENDS is all set to release on HBO MAX on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The steller cast of Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc will come together after 17 years since the comedy went off-air in 2004. The Indian fans of the American sitcom will be watching the special reunion episode along with the rest of the world on streaming platform Zee5. Know what time FRIENDS Reunion will release on Zee5.

FRIENDS Reunion release time on Zee5

The streaming platform ZEE5 had confirmed that it will stream the episode at the same time as it premieres on HBO Max in the United States. On Tuesday, May 25, Manish Kalra, the Chief Business Officers at Zee5 India announced in a statement that they had received an overwhelming response from the audience after they announced that the FRIENDS: THE REUNION Special will stream exclusively on ZEE5 in India. Sharing the FRIENDS reunion time and the date he said they were proud to share that they will be bringing the event to India along with the world on May 27 at 12: 32 pm.

Along with the released date and time, Manish also talked about their expectations from users. He said that they expected high demand from users and urged them to avail FRIENDS: THE REUNION Special unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance of the launch for a seamless experience. He expressed they were all geared up to make it a resounding success in India along with the rest of the world. The subscription of Zee5 will cost Rs. 499 for a year.

About FRIENDS Reunion

The FRIENDS cast gathered for the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for an unscripted celebration of the iconic NBC series. According to the trailer released on May 19, the reunion special will show their journey while making FRIENDS. They will also be playing a scenario from the episode as well as they will be reading scripts from their favorite episodes.

Apart from the main cast the trailer also showed the presence of Tom Selleck, who appeared as Richard Burke, and Maggie Wheeler who appeared as recurring character Janice in the show. Prolific celebrities like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, among several others will appear as guest stars on the Reunion.

