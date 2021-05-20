Friends Reunion Revelation: Courtney Cox Says Cast 'never Went Off Our Separate Ways'

The Friends Reunion is the talk of the town presently. The Friends cast is now attending a lot of promotional events for the Friends Reunion special which is touted to be huge and will take place on a large scale. During one such promotion, while talking to People magazine and discussing their journey on the show and off, Friends' Monica Geller, actor Courteney Cox revealed that all the member's of the Friends cast had never moved away from each other and had always remained close.

Courteney Cox reveals that the cast of Friends has always remained close

In the interview, all the members of the cast were talking about the unbreakable bond that they shared and how much they still relied on each other. They said that the relationship they shared was such that no matter how much time they spent apart when they were together, it felt as though no time had really passed. The Scream actor chimed in and said that even when they were together all the time while filming, they had never felt the urge to move away from each other. They enjoyed being together and chose to spend time with each other. This even transferred to life after the show came to an end. Even today the cast is seen enjoying time together and they often show up on each others’ social media. The friendship and the bond they shared on the show has very obviously also transferred to their real lives where they are good friends even seventeen years later.

Taking a look at Courteney Cox’s Instagram profile, it is clear that she spends a lot of time with her Friends cast. There are numerous birthday posts as well as posts that see them just hanging out together. While she is mostly seen with the girls, the boys have also made appearances on her profile where they are all seen enjoying and having a good time. The same goes for other girls in the Friends cast - with Jennifer Aniston sharing quite a few posts either with the cast or an update regarding the show.

IMAGE: COURTNEY COX'S INSTAGRAM

