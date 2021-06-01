'FRIENDS Reunion' Special Director Opens About Possibility Of A Documentary On The Show

The executive producer and director of the recently released, FRIENDS Reunion special episode, Kevin S. Bright, has touched upon the possibility of a documentary based on the show that became a global phenomenon ever being made. As per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, when quizzed about the same, he implied that it is certainly something that will interest him. Additionally, he touched upon what did Malala Yousafzai's words meant for him. Read on to know more.

Kevin S. Bright on whether there will ever be a FRIENDS documentary:

While on the topic, as per the aforementioned THR report, Bright said that the FRIENDS reunion special episode definitely sparked some ideas in his head. Bright went on to add that when Malala talks about one's show, it is a different sense of transcendence altogether. The final few statements from the director who recently helmed the episode that saw the FRIENDS cast member come together one more time said that he is certainly very interested in it.

Malala Yousafzai was amongst the many guests that were seen on the recently-released FRIENDS reunion episode. In addition to the activist and Nobel Prize Laureate, the episode in question saw the likes of Tom Selleck, Justin Bieber, BTS, Brad Pitt, Cara Delevingne, and various others make an appearance. A list of all the names that got to have a segment of their own during the reunion special episode can be found below.

About the FRIENDS reunion special episode:

The FRIENDS reunion special episode features the original six cast members of the series share screen space one more time. They can be seen reliving the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members can even be seen recreating their famous moments from the show that made them a viral hit in the late '90s and the early '2000s. The FRIENDS reunion review(s) by many have described the special as an "Emotionally stirring affair", amongst other things. Globally, the 98-minute-long special is available for streaming on either HBO Max or other streamers of the world. As far as India is concerned, the same can be streamed on Zee5. The trailer of the same can be found below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.