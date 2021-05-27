FRIENDS Reunion Special Gets Special Amul Doodle, Fans Comment "Could I Be More Excited"

Amul has joined in to celebrate the FRIENDS reunion special. The dairy company often shares doodles about current and trending topics. As the FRIENDS Reunion Special is only a few minutes away from airing, the company dropped a new doodle for the same on social media. In the doodle, all the FRIENDS characters as cartoons are starring at huge butter slices. Find out more details about this doodle below.

Amul drops FRIENDS doodle ahead of reunion premiere

FRIENDS is one of the most popular American sitcoms. The show aired more than a decade ago and still enjoys immense popularity and attention from viewers across the globe. Now, 17 years later, the FRIENDS cast is all set to reunite for the first time for a Reunion Special. This Reunion special has been in the making for a while now and is all set to premiere on ZEE5 in India.

Apart from fans, many companies and social media pages also cannot get enough from talking about this FRIENDS Reunion Special. The latest addition to this bandwagon is Amul. Amul is famous across India for its doodles. As mentioned earlier, Amul specifically targets current issues and trending stories through these doodles and connects with the audience.

So, for the FRIENDS Reunion Special, Amul took to social media and posted a doodle of the cast. In the doodle, all the characters – Phoebe, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Rachel, and Joey are starring at butter pieces. The doodle also features two captions, the first one being, “A must at reunions!”. The second one is, “Amul have with bread”. Both the texts are in the same font style as the show’s iconic logo. Take a look at Amul’s doodle about FRIENDS Reunion Special below.

Amul shared the same doodle on Instagram and received plenty of interesting comments from fans. One fan commented about Joey’s signature trait about not sharing food. While another fan commented about how she could not be any more excited about the reunion special. One fan also reminded everybody that K-pop sensation BTS will also have a guest appearance during the special. Apart from BTS, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Tom Selleck, Lady Gaga, and many more are part of the guest list. Take a look at these comments below.

