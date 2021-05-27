Friends Reunion Special: Revisit 10 Most-relatable FRIENDS Moments Many Still Cherish

The highly-anticipated FRIENDS Reunion release date is May 27, 2021, on HBO Max. A few decades after the last season aired, the six principal characters Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica, and Phoebe will be bidding their final goodbyes to their fans. FRIENDS cast members David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow have come together to introspect their glory days when the hugely hit sitcom was shot and when it ruled the television. The sitcom is available on Netflix and its fandom has been ever-growing. Before diving into FRIENDS Reunion special, revisit the ten best relatable moments from all the FRIENDS episodes.

10 most-relatable FRIENDS moments

The One With The Birth

Season 1 of FRIENDS introduces all the six primary characters, starting with Rachel ending her wedding with Barry and reaching out to Monica. The show also explains Ross getting divorced from his wife Susan, who turns out to be a lesbian. Hard to choose though, one of the best moments in Season one is Ben's birth (Ross' son). In one scene, all the six characters gather around the baby's crib, sending out emotional vibes.

Prom Video

In the first season, Ross struggles to express his feelings for Rachel, while in the first part of Season 2, Rachel goes through the same. The duo's relationship becomes weary when she reads the cons about her penned by Ross. It is only later when everyone gathers to watch Monica and Rachel's prom going video that she realises Ross always loved Rachel. They kiss each other and begin their relationship. It is also the episode when Phoebe's iconic line, "See, he's her lobster" originates.

The Morning After

Considered as one of the most influential moments of Season 3, the episode highlights the hot and cold relationship between Ross and Rachel. In the episode, the couple gets into an explosive fight while the other characters are hiding in Monica's room.

Ross' Wedding

A lot takes place during the fourth season with Ross getting engaged to Emily, Phoebe becoming surrogate mother for her brother's kids, among others. Monica gets depressed thinking about her stagnant life. She gets drunk, while Chandler consoles her that she is the 'most beautiful woman in every room'. In the morning, fans find out that the duo hooked up, which is where 'Mondler' begins.

The One Hundredth & The One Where Everybody Finds Out

In the season, the 100th episode of Phoebe giving birth to her brother's triplets turns out to be an emotional one. One scene where she is seen having a conversation with the babies is quite heart-breaking. The other best moment is when Joey, Rachel, Phoebe, and Ross finding out that Monica and Chandler are dating.

Proposal Part 2

In this episode, Chandler and Monica get engagement. The scene is one of the most beautiful ones with Chandler tricking Monica into thinking that he does not want to get married. His proposal is interrupted by Monica's ex, Richard, who also confesses his love for her. Chandler thinks that it is what he did that has pushed Monica away. Being heartbroken, he comes home only to find Monica proposing to him, which definitely made fans cry.

Monica and Chandler's wedding

Monica and Chandler's wedding is not smooth as butter. In the episode, Chandler gets cold feet thinking about his parents, while Rachel and Phoebe find a positive pregnancy test in the bin. Chandler runs away and Ross and Phoebe look for him. Joey officiates the wedding on the film set. Ross finds Chandler and brings him but he runs away again only to come back in several minutes.

Rachel having a baby

At the beginning of the new season, the makers reveal that it was Rachel who is pregnant and Ross is the father. We see Rachel giving birth to Emma Geller-Green. Emma's birth is the turning point in Rachel's life.

Ross' inappropriate song

Season 9 mainly revolved around Mondler's marital life and Ross and Rachel parenting Emma together. The funniest scene is the one when Ross makes Emma laugh by singing "Baby Got Back" sung by Sir Mix-a-lot. Rachel rebukes Ross for the song and later, she tries to make Emma laugh with no luck. She ends up singing the same 'inappropriate' song.

Phoebe's wedding and the final one

The final one is special. Monica and Chandler find out they are chosen to adopt a baby, Chandler's speech for Erica is emotional. Another beautiful moment is Phoebe's wedding with Mike when the plan comes to a halt with the city being hit by a snowstorm. They get married at Central Perk, making it one of the beautiful moments of the show. In the end, Rachel, too, gets off the plane to grab a cup of coffee for the last time with her FRIENDS.

IMAGE: FRIENDS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.