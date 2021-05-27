FRIENDS Reunion Special: The One Where Mr And Mrs Geller Made An Appearance On The Episode

The FRIENDS reunion episode has finally been released by the HBO Max officials on streamers across the world. The FRIENDS reunion special episode sees the cast members reminiscing the time they spent while filming the hit sitcom. Additionally, the actors can be seen recalling the fun time that they had with each other. In addition to the same, several other actors who played supporting cast members were also seen making an appearance. One such example is that of Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles, who played Jack and Judy Geller respectively. Read on to know more about what television's Mr and Mrs Geller had to say about their time on the show.

The one where Mr and Mrs Geller appeared on the FRIENDS reunion special episode:

While making a surprise appearance on the FRIENDS reunion special episode, the former supporting FRIENDS cast members, while talking about their experience of working with the main cast members, Christina Pickles can be heard saying that, "I remember that they were awfully nice to us". Then, Elliot Gould, while sharing his experience, can be heard saying that, "(They were) very down to earth and lovely people". Pickles then added to Gould's statements by saying that "We loved them because they loved us and one day, they came to work and they said "The parents are here! The parents are here" and it was so moving. We really did feel like parents. I remember we used to worry about them quite a lot. We really did feel like their parents because they were so sweet!" Christina Pickles and Elliot Gould have been seen on multiple episodes of FRIENDS as the parents of Ross and Monica Geller (Played by David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox respectively).

About the FRIENDS reunion special episode:

The FRIENDS reunion special episode features the original six cast members of the series share screen space one more time. They can be seen reliving the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members can even be seen recreating their famous moments from the show that made them a viral hit in the late '90s and the early '2000s. In addition to the main six FRIENDS cast members, several other guest stars have also been seen making an appearance on the show. An list of the same can be found below.

