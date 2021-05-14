‘FRIENDS’ Reunion Teaser Marks Return Of FRIENDS Cast With Release Date & Guest Stars

The much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion finally takes form with the first-teaser trailer. The 6 key FRIENDS cast mates shared the teaser, along with revealing when FRIENDS Reunion would be released. The HBO Max show will premiere May 27, much more sooner than what fans expected.

Watch ‘FRIENDS’ reunion teaser

Titled as ‘The One Where They Get Back Together’, the FRIENDS Reunion teaser sees the original FRIENDS cast walk together arm-in-arm. As a sombre instrumental version of The Rembrandts’ tune plays out, the 6 friends appear to be strolling down the now-iconic Stage 24 at Warner Bros’ Studio. Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc’s familiar outlines silhouette against the greying path, before the 40-sec teaser fades to black.

From BTS to Lady Gaga, ‘FRIENDS’ Reunion has a wild guest list

The unscripted FRIENDS Reunion special also revealed the stars who would be joining the 6 friends. The guest list includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. The key FRIENDS cast along with their guests will go down memory lane, remembering favourite scenes and iconic moments from the 27-year-old sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston does a Chandler Bing & Maggie Wheeler does a Janice

The teaser was also launched on social media. Each of the FRIENDS cast revealed the FRIENDS reunion with their own quirky (and signature take). Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green took a page out of Matthew Perry’s book, her caption included a pun on Chandler Bing’s famous catchphrase ‘could I be anymore…’. Maggie Wheeler too joined in with Janice’s trademark “oh my God!”

Meanwhile, friends and fraternity expressed their excitement. Kaley Cuoco’s ‘I CANT DEAL’ to Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Beyond excited !!!’ summed up the overall sentiment from friends and sitcom pals like Lily Collins, Tan France, Rachel Zoe, Charlie Puth, Michelle Pfeiffer, David Beckham, Catherine Zeta-Jones among others. Fans too aren't holding back as they gushed about the return of the FRIENDS cast, with comments like 'this is not a drill' and 'I'm not crying, you are!'

‘FRIENDS’ reunion release date

FRIENDS Reunion is slated to release on May 27 on HBO Max. It is to be seen if Indian viewers will be able to watch this on the same day. Directed by Ben Winston, FRIENDS reunion also retains executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane from the original sitcom.

