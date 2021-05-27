Friends Reunion: The Cast Reveals Shocking Secrets Which Were Never Revealed To Fans

The Friends Reunion episode has been one of the most anticipated reunion episodes for fans of the sitcom. The episode released today on May 27, 2021, and the cast members have special surprises for their fans in the form of revelations that are unknown to fans. Each member of the cast revealed one special secret about themselves, especially David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, who played Ross and Rachel, respectively.

Friends Reunion Special:

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston almost dated each other?

In the Friends Reunion Special episode, David and Jennifer confessed that they used to have major crushes on each other. The episode's host James Corden asked the two actors if they ever had feelings for each other to which they both responded affirmatively. Schwimmer said, "The first season I had a major crush on Jen. And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that." They both believed that the other four cast members remained unaware of this but were surprised to learn that they all always knew.

Matt LeBlanc dislocated his shoulder during this episode

In Season 3's The One Where No One’s Ready, Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, dislocated his shoulder while shooting. In one of the sequences, the actor was supposed to jump on an armchair. He tried jumping on the chair thrice and on the fourth try ended up dislocating his shoulder. The video was shown during the special reunion episode.

David Schwimmer reveals that he hated working with THIS cast member

Fans of the show remember David Schwimmer's Ross had a pet capuchin monkey named Marcel. In the Friends Reunion special, the actor revealed that he actually disliked working with the monkey. According to him, handling the monkey was difficult and resulted in well-managed takes being disrupted. He said that the monkey's trainer would feed him live bugs during takes and the monkey would wipe his hands on the actor. "I would have monkey grubby hands all over", he said.

The Friends Reunion Episode not only included all six cast members, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc, but also some celebrity guests. Lady Gaga, BTS, David Beckham, Kit Harrington, Justin Beiber, Cindy Crawford and many others. The Friends Reunion episode is available to watch on HBO Max in the USA and on Zee5 in India.

