Friends Reunion Trailer Craze Prompts Madhavan To Call The Show A "world Religion"

The announcement of the Friends reunion has come as come as an exciting news for fans all over the world. The trailer of the special reunion episode has been recently released, which has further increased its anticipation among fans. Actor R Madhavan appears to be equally excited for it, as he shared the trailer in his recent Instagram story. He also penned a few words on the strong influence that the sitcom has created in different parts of the world, comparing it to a religion. Following is the note he shared on the reunion, along with other interesting details about the show.

R Madhavan reacts to Friends reunion trailer

The Friends reunion trailer has brought back the original main cast of the sitcom nearly a couple of decades after the show had ended. R Madhavan has shared the 2-minute-long trailer on his Instagram and penned a few words on the show. His note reads, “I believe Friends has become a world religion.. What do y’all think??”. This is a deviation from his usual posts. The actor has recently been heavily promoting his upcoming film Rocketry, which is a biopic on the Indian scientist Nambi Narayan, who was falsely accused of espionage back in 1994. The movie was first announced the previous year and is expected to be released soon.

The Friends reunion, on the other hand, was announced only a while back. The special episode will receive an OTT release on HBO Max and it will cover some of the highlight moments of the show. The trailer shows all the cast members of Friends, - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc and David Schwimmer coming together to reminisce about some of the special moments while filming the show. The cast have also recreated the famous scene which shows Joey and Chandler competing with Monica and Rachel in their famous ‘bet’.

Friends has first begun way back in 1994 and a successful run on television right till its conclusion in 2004. The show was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and all the main actors in the sitcom have received wide recognition for their respective roles. The Friends reunion is set to premiere on May 27.

