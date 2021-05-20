FRIENDS Reunion Trailer Out; David Beckham, Kate Hudson & Other Celebs Express Excitement

The FRIENDS reunion trailer dropped recently and it has made the sitcom's fans go gaga all over the globe. The 2-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse of what can be expected from the reunion special episode and how nostalgic it will be for the FRIENDS cast to be back on the iconic sets once again. Along with millions of people, a number of Hollywood celebrities also expressed their excitement about the upcoming episode, which will air on May 27, 2021.

FRIENDS Reunion trailer reactions

The much-awaited FRIENDS reunion episode is going to stream on HBO Max from May 27, 2021, and it has gotten people excited all over the globe. This will be the first time that all the six lead cast members including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will be seen together after the show ended back in the year 2004. The trailer gave the audiences a glimpse of what can be expected of the special reunion episode.

From recreating their iconic quiz from one of the episodes in season 4 of the series to recounting priceless memories from the sets, the actors can be seen doing it all in the widely-shared trailer. The video was shared by the official Instagram handle of FRIENDS, HBO Max, and all the six lead cast members as well. Along with the audiences, many Hollywood celebrities also expressed their excitement over the special reunion episode. While Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Mendez commented saying, "It's a date my dear", popular footballer David Beckham also left a comment saying, 'OMG WOW'. Supermodels Gisele Bundchen and Veronica Montes also dropped heart emojis on the trailer.

FRIENDS Reunion's release date

FRIENDS Reunion is slated to release on May 27 on HBO Max. Directed by Ben Winston, FRIENDS reunion also retains executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane from the original sitcom. Other than the six lead cast members, there is a huge list of guest celebrities who will be a part of the special episode. The guest list includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Image - Jennifer Aniston's Instagram Account

