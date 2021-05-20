FRIENDS Reunion Trailer Out - Ross And Rachel Agree That They Were On A Break

The eagerly anticipated trailer of FRIENDS Reunion special is finally out. During WarnerMedia’s upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday, HBO unveiled the official trailer for the FRIENDS reunion special, giving the audience and fans a first look at what this highly anticipated has to offer. The trailer features the entire cast of the iconic NBC sitcom — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry. And, it also reveals that the upcoming special is not just a long Q&A but the cast will also recreate the trivia from the iconic episode in which Monica and Rachel lose their apartment to Chandler and Joey.

FRIENDS Reunion special's trailer out!

As previously it was revealed that guest stars for the special include Tom Selleck and Lady Gaga, and the trailer shows a glimpse of a few of those special guests. The trailer also showed that lead cast doing a table read of a scene, and sharing memories of starring on the hit sitcom and the phenomena it became. From the iconic couch to the coffee house to the fountain, the trailer gives a flashback of memories to the audience and fans. And, as a bonus for fans, Ross and Rachel (David Schwimmer, and Jennifer Aniston) finally agree that ‘they were on a break’. Meanwhile, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) reenacts her famous scene from the episode titled The One Where Everybody Finds Out. FRIENDS Reunion special episode, directed by Ben Winston, will be released on May 27.

More about FRIENDS cast and series

FRIENDS premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons on NBC. It remains one of the most popular shows across the globe, having exploded on streaming when its 236 episodes debuted on Netflix in 2015. FRIENDS left Netflix in 2019 and moved to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max in 2020. The FRIENDS reunion was supposed to be filmed last year and was going to be part of HBO Max's launch day content. However, the Coronavirus pandemic delayed filming to early 2021. While it is confirmed that the episode will premiere on HBO Max streaming service, there is no official announcement made for its release date in India yet.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS REUNION SPECIAL TRAILER

