FRIENDS Reunion: Which Actor Earned The Most Money Over The Show's 10 Seasons?

It is a known fact that the key actors who were a part of the FRIENDS cast list became multi-millionaires, courtesy of the show. Additionally, it is believed that the re-runs of the hit sitcom, to this day, sends royalty that amounts to millions, their way. But, how much did the FRIENDS cast members reportedly make while they were filming the show? This article will essentially try to answer that very question. Read on to know more.

How much did the cast of FRIENDS make?

One of the several things that the show was known for was equality in pay amongst all cast members, as it has been reported time and again that all six actors were paid equally post season 5 and were given the same amount in terms of pay raise. This means that from season 6 onwards, David Schwimmer's FRIENDS salary was as same as Matthew Perry's FRIENDS salary and that of the rest of the cast members. Additionally, the hit sitcom was also known for giving each cast member an almost equal amount of screen time and the number of jokes to crack. But, the primary focus of this piece is going to remain the amount of money each FRIENDS cast member made.

As per a report on Fox Business, during the first season of the show, all six cast members were being paid USD 22,500 per episode. Then, as per a report on LoveMoney, the cast members decided that they could be earning a lot more, which made all six cast members of the show walk up to the relevant executives and demand a total of USD 100,000 episode. Season six onwards, the cast raked in approximately USD 400,000 for appearing on each episode. By the end of the series, the cast was raking in approximately USD 1 Million for starring as their respective characters. To this day, reportedly, FRIENDS brings in USD 1 billion every year for Warner Bros through syndication revenue. Given that each cast member is entitled to approximately 2 per cent of that, every FRIENDS leading cast member rakes in approximately USD 18-20 Million every year.

As far as FRIENDS reunion release date and time are concerned, the special episode will air on HBO Max on May 27th. In the episode, all six of the cast members will be seen returning to the famous couch. They will be joined in by a number of renowned personalities from the world of entertainment from time to time. A list of almost all the guests who will be seen on the episode in question can be found below.

(Disclaimer: The above information regarding financial figures has been sourced from various portals. This website does not guarantee 100 percent accuracy of the same)

