'Friends' Showrunners Open Up About The Off-screen Romance Between Jennifer And David

Friends Reunion has been finally streamed on OTT platforms across the world after being highly anticipated by fans. Many of the revelations made in the episode have become made various speculations in the entertainment world. One of the major highlight moments of their reunion came during the discussion of the chemistry between David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston in the show. The showrunners talked about how their romance set the tone of the show, and also shared a few details about an off-screen chemistry had also developed between the two on the sets.

The reunion special witnessed all the cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer revealing some of their secrets from the show. The audience present in the special erupted as Jennifer and David confessed that both of them had developed a crush on each other on the sets. While this news may have been unexpected for fans, it appears that the rest of the cast and crew were quite aware about their chemistry off the camera as well.

In their interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright talked about how the two actors had developed romantic feelings for each other on sets. They said that their brewing romance had become “a very hot topic” on sets, given that their behaviour off-camera caught the suspicion of many. They also admitted that they had become “invested” in their characters- Ross and Rachel because of how well they were together. However, the executive producers also added that nothing developed between the two over the years, but their “happy ending” has been brought in the show.

David revealed in Friends Reunion that while the two were “crushing hard” on each other, nothing happened between the two as either of them were always in a relationship. Jennifer further admitted that the first time they kissed each other was in the famous “coffee shop” in the show. Friends Reunion was released on May 27 on HBO Max in US, and on Zee 5 in India.

