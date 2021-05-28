'Friends' Star Cast Reveal The Souvenirs From The Iconic Set That They Took For Themselves

After a long wait from fans all over the world, the Friends Reunion special episode has finally been premiered on OTT platforms. The episode has brought back all the main cast members of the show for the first time since the sitcom’s conclusion back in 2004. The actors made several revelations about their memories together while filming the various seasons of the show. One of the highlight moments of the episode came when the cast members revealed about the various props that they had taken from the sets for themselves after the show ended.

Friends’ cast reveal the props they have taken from the sets

All the six members of the Friends’ cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reminisced about some of their memorable moments from the show. In the episode, while visiting the show’s sets after nearly two decades, the actors took a close look at the various props that were used by them while filming the episode. Aniston revealed that she had taken a neon mug and an outfit that was used on Monica, played by Cox. Le Blanc added that he had taken the foosball ball from their ‘apartment’. Perry told him that he should have taken the entire foosball table with him.

Lisa Kudrow shared that she had taken a pair of earrings that were worn by her character Phoebe. Perry confessed that he had taken the cookie jar which had a “clock on it”, which he later handed over to Kudrow as she believed that it was in fact a clock. Schwimmer added in the end that he had taken a placard that reads ‘Professor Geller’. They also went on to recreate some of the famous moments of the show.

Friends Reunion also saw the cameo appearances of some of the actors who had played recurring characters throughout the seasons, including Tom Selleck, Maggie Wheeler and James Michael Tyler. It also briefly featured showrunners David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright, who shared some of the unknown details of the show’s creation. Friends Reunion episode was released on May 27 on HBO Max in the US and Zee 5 in India.

IMAGE: 'FRIENDS' INSTAGRAM

