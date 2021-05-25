'Friends: The Reunion': When And Where To Watch The Unscripted Special In India? Find Out

Ever since the news of the Friends: The Reunion episode was released, fans of the show from all over the world were brimming with excitement and nostalgia. The special episode will see the original cast of the sitcom come together and relive the memories from the show. Friends: The Reunion release date is May 27, 2021, on the online streaming platform HBO Max. However, HBO Max service is not available in India.

Where to watch Friends Reunion in India?

HBO Max is not available in several Asian countries including India. In such a case, the makers of the show sought other streaming platforms for the fans to enjoy the episode. Fans in India can tune into Zee5 to watch the Friends: The Reunion episode. Zee5 confirmed the news, and also released the date and timing of the episode airing.

The one where everyone finds out that they can watch #FriendsReunionOnZee5 along with the rest of the world!



Buy your ZEE5 premium subscription for Rs 499 to be able to watch #FriendsReunion, do it now to avoid the last-minute rush!https://t.co/2475uPAIUF pic.twitter.com/JChbugR9IW — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) May 25, 2021

Zee5 in a tweet informed the fans in India that the Friends: The Reunion episode will be aired on the same day simultaneously as its US premiere. Friends: The Reunion episode will air in India on May 27, 2021. It will be available for viewing from 12:32 PM on Zee5. The OTT platform announced the news in a "Friends" fashion of naming the episodes with "The One Where..."

The trailer was revealed five days ago and it met with a largely positive response and anticipation from the fans. The reunion episode will see the original cast Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer come together. Maggie Wheeler, who played the role of Chandler's ex Janice on the show, will also make a comeback in the episode along with Tom Selleck, who played Richard. The show will also feature a host of guest appearances by well-known names like BTS, Malala Yousufzai, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Kit Harington, among others.

FRIENDS is a hit sitcom from the 90s that presented the lives of six friends as they navigate their professional, personal and love lives. The sitcom has given the fans several memorable moments and witty one-liners that have become a pop culture phenomenon today. The show, which aired 17 years ago, still finds its place among one of the most popular sitcoms of all time.

(Image: David Schwimmer's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.