'Friends: The Reunion': When And Where To Watch The Unscripted Special In India? Find Out

'Friends: The Reunion' episode is all set to release on May 27, 2021. Fans in India can now rejoice as they too will get to see the episode on the same day!

Ever since the news of the Friends: The Reunion episode was released, fans of the show from all over the world were brimming with excitement and nostalgia. The special episode will see the original cast of the sitcom come together and relive the memories from the show. Friends: The Reunion release date is May 27, 2021, on the online streaming platform HBO Max. However, HBO Max service is not available in India.

Where to watch Friends Reunion in India?

HBO Max is not available in several Asian countries including India. In such a case, the makers of the show sought other streaming platforms for the fans to enjoy the episode. Fans in India can tune into Zee5 to watch the Friends: The Reunion episode. Zee5 confirmed the news, and also released the date and timing of the episode airing. 

Zee5 in a tweet informed the fans in India that the Friends: The Reunion episode will be aired on the same day simultaneously as its US premiere. Friends: The Reunion episode will air in India on May 27, 2021. It will be available for viewing from 12:32 PM on Zee5. The OTT platform announced the news in a "Friends" fashion of naming the episodes with "The One Where..."

The trailer was revealed five days ago and it met with a largely positive response and anticipation from the fans. The reunion episode will see the original cast Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer come together. Maggie Wheeler, who played the role of Chandler's ex Janice on the show, will also make a comeback in the episode along with Tom Selleck, who played Richard. The show will also feature a host of guest appearances by well-known names like BTS, Malala Yousufzai, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Kit Harington, among others. 

FRIENDS is a hit sitcom from the 90s that presented the lives of six friends as they navigate their professional, personal and love lives. The sitcom has given the fans several memorable moments and witty one-liners that have become a pop culture phenomenon today. The show, which aired 17 years ago, still finds its place among one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. 

