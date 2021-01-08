From Ayush Mehra To Sumeet Vyas - YouTubers Who You May Not Know Are Actually Taken

YouTubers are taking over the world with their unique content. With every new video, these content creators are raking in more likes, garnering immense popularity, and winning hearts of the people on the internet. Many Indian YouTubers are also part of this race and have carved a special place for themselves in the OTT industry. But did you know many of these famous Indian YouTubers are married or in committed relationships? Take a look.

Top 8 YouTubers Who Are Not Single

1. Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas became a household name after he starred TVF’s first web series, Permanent Roommates alongside Nidhi Singh. But before he bagged he role of Mikesh, he has long and successful TV career. But Mikesh has actually found his Tanya in real life. Sumeet Vyas’ wife is none other than TV actor Ekta Kaul. The happy couple also welcomed a son in 2020 and they named him Ved.

2. Ayush Mehra

YouTube sensation Ayush Mehra has starred in sketches for Dice Media and Filtercopy. His sketches with fellow YouTubers Aisha Rahmed and Barkha Singh are extremely famous and have helped him a steady fan-following on social media. But Ayush Mehra has been in a relationship with Ashna for a long time. The couple often posts sweet pictures together on social media. Take a look.

3. Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli is one of the most popular female YouTubers in the country. Apart from creating content on her separate channel, Koli often collaborates with fellow YouTubers. Her successful YouTube career has helped her transition successfully in the film industry. She recently starred in Netflix’s Mismatched. But while Prajakta Koli romance Rohit Saraf on screen, she has been in a relationship with boyfriend Vrishank Khanal for more than 8 years.

4. Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam’s BB Ki Vines helped him become one of the highest-earning YouTubers of the country. Apart from creating hilarious sketches with his imaginary characters, Bhuvan Bam is also a singer and a social media influencer. When it comes to his personal life, in an interview with Zoom, Bam revealed that he has been in a relationship for more than 10 years.

5. Biswa Kalyan Rath

Biswa Kalyan Rath has been a YouTuber for quite some time now. His and Kanan Gill’s Pretentious Movie Reviews made them quite popular among the youth. The series also helped them gain a fan following for their individual standup career. During this pandemic, Biswa Kalyan Rath surprised all and married TV actor Sulagna Panigrahi.

6. Abish Matthew

Comedian Abish Matthew is also taken. Just like Biswa Kalyan Rath, Abish Matthew also tied the knot to actor Archana Kavi. The couple often post some of the hilarious couple pictures together. Take a look.

7. Sherry Shroff

Scherezade Shroff a.k.a. Sherry Shroff is one of the most famous beauty and wellness YouTubers in the country. She is the sister of ace fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Sherry is married to model and actor Vaibhav Talwar. The couple dated for quite a few years before they tied the knot.

8. Vir Das

Vir Das is one of India’s first standup comedians to receive international recognition. He has starred in several Bollywood films and has also worked in Hollywood shows like Fresh Off the Boat and Whiskey Cavalier. Das married his long-time girlfriend Shivani Mathur back in 2014.

