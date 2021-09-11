From 'Bhoot Police' To 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11', Top Gripping New Picks For The Week

With some of the amazing films hitting the OTT platforms this week, it’s time that people relax and get entertained from the comfort of their couch. Amid the ongoing pandemic, with theatres being shut, film houses have been eyeing the digital run of many prominent films. Below are some of the latest release recommendations to do away with boredom at home.

Bhoot Police

The supernatural horror-comedy starring Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam has been basking in rave reviews. The story shows Saif and Arjun playing the role of ghostbusting brothers, Vibhooti and Chiraunji respectively. While Vibhooti is in the business only for money, Chiraunji takes his profession as his responsibility and goes by the book — ‘baba ki kitab’ to do away with all evil. Apart from sending chills down your spine, the film is all set to lighten up the mood with some comic punch lines. The film is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

The series that is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, revisits the events of the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Against the backdrop of that nightmarish real-life event, this gripping drama unfolds from the eyes of cops, doctors, media persons, and several others who were in the line of fire that day. The intriguing series stars an ensemble star cast including Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is an eight-episode web show created by Nikkhil Advani. The focus of the series is on a crowded, chaotic, and low-on-resources government hospital whose doctors and nurses are stretched to their limits as victims with gunshot wounds were admitted.

Tuck Jagadish

The recently released film featuring an amazing pool of talent including, Nani revolves around the story of sibling rivalry. Nani being the protagonist is seen playing the role of a good brother who wants to keep the family together. The film is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. While Nani plays the good brother, Jagapathi Babu is hell-bent on breaking the strong ties of the family. Other than the two stars, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Thiruveer, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Devadarshini, and Daniel Balaji will also be seen playing key roles in the film. The movie is a typical family drama that pulls no new punches. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

CANDY

The suspense thriller Candy is directed by Ashish R Shukla, It is set in the fictional town of Rudrakund in Uttarkhand. Featuring Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy in lead roles, the web series explores the themes of politics, ambition, murder, and mystery. It revolves around a murder that leaves the students and teachers stunned. While the Fukrey star is playing the role of an investigating cop, Ronit Roy plays a teacher and is suspicious of the murder in the series. The series is available on Voot.

Dikkiloona

South Indian actor Santhanam’s long-pending film Dikkiloona has finally been released on ZEE5. The film backed by KJR Studios also stars former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Anandraj, Munishkanth, and Mottai Rajendran in pivotal roles. The story of the movie revolves around two participants running back towards each other until they both crash into each other, but first. It’s about a man wishing to stop his wedding and that wouldn’t be bad if every wrong in Mani’s life were not attributed to the women in his life.

IMAGE: THERICHACHADHA/MERAINA/ARJUNKAPOOR/Instagram