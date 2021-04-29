From David Schwimmer's Wife To Jen's Hubby: Here Are Real-life Lobsters Of FRIENDS Cast

The FRIENDS cast is currently prepping for their highly anticipated FRIENDS reunion. But while the FRIENDS cast has been on great terms since they first met in Central Perk, their on and off camera relationships have made several headlines. So here is a closer look at the real-life lobsters of the FRIENDS cast.

Real-life partners of the FRIENDS cast

1. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston became a household name as Rachel Green her tumultuous dating life on the show in a way matched her dating life off the camera. Jennifer Aniston began dating Brad Pitt in 1998 and the couple tied the knot in the year 2000. They were known as the ‘it’ couple of Hollywood, but things went downhill when Brad Pitt cheated on Aniston with co-star Angelina Jolie. After her divorce from Brad Pitt, Jennifer married actor, Justin Theroux but they too separated after some time.

2. David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston’s on-screen boyfriend David Schwimmer dating life also made quite a few headlines. According to Nicki Swift’s report, David Schwimmer met his ex-wife Zoe Buckman in London. Soon the couple dated for some time and got married in 2010. David Schwimmer’s wife and he even welcomed a daughter named Cleo. But after being married for seven years, David Schwimmer and Zoe went their separate ways.

3. Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox played the perfectionist Monica Geller on the show. Cox’s longest relationship has been with actor David Arquette. The two met in 1996 and got married in 1999. During the final season of the show, Courteney Cox and David Arquette were expecting their first child together. They welcomed a daughter named Coco and Cox’s co-star Jennifer Aniston became Coco’s godmother. But in 2010, David and Courteney separated and currently she is dating Snow Patrol’s singer Johnny McDaid.

4. Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry has dated several A-listers in the past. He dated actor Julia Roberts for nearly a year after they first met on the FRIENDS set. He then dated actor Heather Graham and Gilmore Girls fame actor Lauren Graham. In an interview with People, Matthew Perry confirmed his engagement to girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz, but it has been rumoured that the pair has since then split up.

5. Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc was the ladies’ man amongst the FRIENDS cast. According to Nicki Swift’s report, he has date plenty of women in the past and several reports suggest that he even dated actor Kate Hudson. Matt got married to model Melissa McKnight in 2003. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2004 and named her Marina Pearl. But they got divorced in 2006, and since then Matt LeBlanc has dated his Joey co-star Andrea Anders and Top Gear presenter Aurora Mulligan.

6. Lisa Kudrow

Amongst the FRIENDS cast, Lisa Kudrow has had the most stable relationship. She dated late night host,Conan O’Brien but soon they went their separate ways. After that, she began dating French advertising executive Michel Stern and the couple soon began dating and got married. In 1998, they welcomed a son together named Julian.

Image Credit: David Schwimmer Instagram, Justin Theroux Instagram