From Lee Seung Gi To Marco, Korean Stars Who Amazed Fans After Confirming Dating Rumours

South Korean actors and singers have a huge fanbase across the world. Their fans are always thrilled to know about their personal lives and love interests. Many times several rumours have surfaced about some of the South Korean actors dating. Fans were more thrilled when these actors confirmed their dating rumours leaving them speechless. From Lee Seung Gi to Lee Min-ho, here's a list of Korean actors and singers who amazed their fans after confirming their dating rumours.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In's dating rumours confirmed

Lee Sung Gi and Lee Da In were recently confirmed to be dating for about six months, as Lee Da In's agency 9ato Entertainment confirmed their love interest in each other. As per the news outlet Sports Kyunghyang, the couple bonded over their common interest, passion for acting and love for golf. Moreover, Lee Seung Gi has been spending all of his free time with Lee Da In.

Hyun Bin's relationship with Son Ye-Jin

The Crash Landing On You actors confirmed to be dating in January 2021. The agencies of both the actors confirmed their dating rumours and announced in January that the couple was together for the past eight months. They also confirmed that the couple gained feelings for each other through work.

Lee Min-ho and Bae Suzy's relationship announcement

Lee Min-ho and Bae Suzy amazed their fans by confirming their relationship. The actors, who never worked together, dated for three years. It was reported that Lee Min-ho asked Bae Suzy out, and the two were spotted together in London. However, three years later, the couple announced their split due to conflicting schedule issues.

Marco and Hyebin

Kpop singers Marco and MOMOLAND's Hyebin recently confirmed their dating rumours. While Marco had earlier denied the rumours in an open chat, apologised to his fans as Hyebin's agency confirmed the rumours. Fans had earlier claimed that the two singers were dating as they were spotted wearing couple things such as the same jacket, necklace, ring, and watch.

Descendants Of The Sun cast dating history

The famous actors of the show Descendants Of The Sun, Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki left their fans amazed as they tied the knot in 2017. The two actors played a couple in the South Korean show and finally gained interest in each other. However, the couple has filed for a divorce recently due to differences in their personalities.

IMAGE: LEE SEUNG GI, LEE DA IN AND MARCO'S INSTAGRAM

