From Lucifer-Chloe To Dan-Charlotte, 5 Best 'Lucifer' Couples That Have Our Heart

Lucifer is a popular mystery drama show which kicked off in the year 2016. The plot of the series revolves around life on earth and how a demon, Lucifer, fights crime on it. The show has a huge fan following across the globe for its promising storyline and well-choreographed scenes, which leave an impact on the minds of the viewers. If you are a fan of romantic angles amidst a strong plotline, here are five Lucifer couples that managed to gain a good fan base.

Lucifer couples that have our heart

1. Lucifer and Chloe Decker

Lucifer-Chloe Decker is the most-followed and worshipped pair in Lucifer and their fanbase seems to be growing on a regular basis. The two characters started off on rough terms but went on to have the most dreamy romantic angle on the show. Lucifer has tagged Chloe as his first love and their affection and chemistry have always left the audience hungry for more.

2. Amenadiel and Linda Martin

Amenadiel and Linda have had the sweetest love story on Lucifer with the right mix of drama and romance. Amenadiel had been lying to Linda for quite some time but Linda decides to forgive him over the strong affection they have for each other. They even have a child named Charlie and are now seen in an impressively mature and caring relationship.

3. Chloe Decker and Dan Esplnoza

Everyone was rooting for Chloe Decker and Dan Esplnoza and most people genuinely wanted their relationship to work out. They, however, could not make it work and eventually went on to get a divorce. Their daughter Trixie and the strong bond that the family shares has to be one of the best elements of the show.

4. Lucifer and Candy Morningstar

Lucifer and Candy pretended to be a married couple when they were in Los Angeles. Lucifer was trying to get over Chloe and this fake relationship also gave the show a light-hearted mood for a while. Some of the fans on the internet are still seen drooling over this couple.

5. Dan Esplnoza and Charlotte Richards

This incomplete love story has a special place in the hearts of the people. Charlotte Richards passes away when she tries to save Amenadiel and that is a huge setback in Dan’s life. This love story had a slow burn and it is also what made this one sweet and memorable.

IMAGE: LUCIFER INSTAGRAM

