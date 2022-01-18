'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin Announces Engagement To Mescal Wasilewski; See Pics

Jodie Sweetin, who is known for playing the role of Stephanie Tanner in the popular American sitcom Full House, is all set to get hitched to longtime beau Mescal Wasilewski. The duo took to their individual social media to announce their engagement as the actor dedicated a romantic quote to her beau. Check out Sweetin's sweet post and loved-up picture with beau Wasilewski.

Jodie Sweetin engaged to Mescal Wasilewski

Taking to her Instagram, the actor, who will be turning 40 on January 19, shared a loved up picture with her beau of four years to announce her engagement. She dedicated a quote to her soon-to-be-husband from celebrated American poet Maya Angelou by writing, “In all the world there is, No heart for me like yours. In all the world there is, No love for you like mine~Maya Angelou''.

She further added, ''I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together.'' She concluded her post by admitting that she was looking forward to turning 40 soon by writing, ''I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️ #soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday #happy40thbirthdaytome''.

Earlier, the actor had shared a picture with Mescal Wasilewski with the caption, ''This is one of my favourite photos of @ghostfacelito and I from my birthday last January. I look at this picture and see such peace and love and ease and warmth. All of the wonderful things you’ve brought to my life. You’re my safe place. My partner. My best friend. We’ve made it over 4 years. Nearly 3 of them were spent thousands of miles apart. But 4 years ago, on Sep 16, we made a decision. That we were 💯 completely in this. I wake up every day and love you even more.''

Meanwhile, the Full House cast recently went through a tough time after the passing of their beloved co-star Bob Saget on January 9. Jodie Sweetin had also taken to her Instagram to share a tribute to Bob Saget by writing, ''According to Webster’s a ‘mensch’ is a “person who can be relied on to act with honour and integrity” and adding, ''Bob was exactly that. Human and a true mensch in every language.''

