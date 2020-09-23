'Fundamental Rights Compromised,' Says Choksi; Seeks Preview Of Netflix Show Featuring Him

Prime accused in the PNB scam, Mehul Choksi questioned the Delhi HC on Wednesday asking whether Netflix was allowed to "violate an individual's fundamental rights." Choksi's statements come against the backdrop of the appeal that he has filed against the streaming site seeking a preview of their documentary titled "Bad Boy Billionaires" which features Choksi and several others.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for Mehul Choksi argued that his "fundamental rights were being compromised" under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution through "unfair portrayal" of his image in the media. Chowksi's advocate also questioned whether Netflix's claim to remain unregulated beyond the jurisdiction of writ courts in India was legal. He also argued that Choksi, who is currently under investigation before various authorities should not be subjected to media trial through such documentaries.

On the other hand, senior lawyers Neeraj Kishan Kaul and Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Netflix, argued that Choksi is not entitled to any protection since he had forsaken his Indian citizenship.

"The settled principle has always been and must always remain that trial by media cannot be permitted and Courts are obligated to intervene and protect the rights of the accused where a premature or unfair portrayal in a motion picture would unfairly prejudice the accused person's investigation or trial," Choksi's plea has said.

The division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, hearing Choksi's petition slated the matter for further hearing on Thursday. Earlier Choksi's plea was dismissed by the single bench of Justice Naveen Chawla, who observed that there are no regulations to control the content on the over-the-top (OTT) media service.

"Bad Boy Billionaires" focuses on the fraud committed by many high-profile business tycoons in the country. The poster released by Netflix shows Nirav Modi; Subrata Roy, the managing worker and chairman of Sahara India Pariwar; Vijay Mallya, the chairman of United Breweries (UB) Group; and Ramalinga Raju, the former chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Satyam Computer Services.

(With Agency Inputs)

