'Game Of Thrones' Actor Natalie Dormer Welcomed A Baby Girl With David Oakes In January

Game of Thrones actor Natalie Dormer recently appeared in the April 27 episode of That's After Life! podcast. During the interaction, she revealed that she welcomed a baby girl in January and said that “she's an absolute joy.” The actor hasn’t posted photos or addressed the news on social media yet. Read ahead to know more about Natalie Dormer's baby.

Natalie Dormer welcomed a baby girl in January

Natalie Dormer spoke about how she spent her time during the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to hosts Esther Rantzen and Adrian Mills, she said that she and partner David Oakes decided to have a baby, and said that getting pregnant is the perfect thing to do during a pandemic. She added that she is probably being a bit of a cliché and said that her baby will probably be sitting in a bar 30 years from now and say, "Yeah, I'm a COVID baby!"

The actor said that there is going to be lots of COVID babies because "what else could people do?" This is the actor’s first baby with David Oakes and she said that her daughter has already changed the way she views the world. The baby is "just three months and she's an absolute joy," said the actor and further joked that she is never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else. She said, “people say, 'Your whole perspective on life will change, and your whole set of value system…' and you sort of roll your eyes and go, 'Yeah, yeah…' – and then you have one (baby) and you go, 'Oh, wow!'”

When would Natalie Dormer return to work?

Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer added that she's preparing to return to work soon, hopefully in a theatre role that will allow her to stay in London, close to her family. She said that she is going to find it very difficult to leave a newborn and return to work as she didn’t want to warp the childhood experience. Continuing, she said that people in the industry lean on nannies so that they can take children with them but for her, this is the perfect time to go back to the stage because then she could be with her baby all day. She added, “But with COVID, who knows when that will happen.”

(Promo Image source: Natalie Dormer Instagram)