'Game Of Thrones': Emilia Clarke Points Out The Culprit Of The 'coffee Cup Mistake'

Game of Thrones came to an end more than two years ago but it is still not known who left the out-of-place coffee cup on set during the eighth season’s 4th episode, The Last of the Starks. Back then, the cast pointed fingers at one another hinting at who had left the cup behind after long hours of filming. Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the show, recently opened up about the Game of Thrones coffee cup mistake.

Emilia Clarke points out the culprit of the Game of Thrones coffee cup mistake

The coffee cup error was later digitally edited out by HBO. Kit Harington who played Jon Snow, Conleth Hill who played Lord Varys, and director David Nutter all at one point put forward as possible members for who left the cup. However, no one ever owned up the same and now Emilia Clarke has some new information that could reveal who was responsible for bringing coffee to Winterfell. While appearing on the Texting With, a digital series from theSkimm, Emilia suggests that it wasn’t any of the Game of Thrones cast members at all. She said, “It’s not Starbucks — spoiler,” when asked about her favourite morning beverage. Further, she added, “I’m going to say it again for the record: it was not mine. Looking at you, Dan Weiss.” Dan Weiss served as the co-creator and showrunner on Game of Thrones for all eight seasons.

Earlier, Emilia had accused Conleth Hill of leaving the cup behind back in 2019. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she had said that they had a party before Emmys, and Conleth Hill who plays Varys was sitting next to her in that scene and pulled her aside saying, “‘Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine.” She revealed that it was Conleth’s coffee cup and Hill further told her, “I think it was. I am sorry, darling. I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.” Speculations also suggest that the placement of the cup felt like an obvious choice as it was directly in front of the Mother of Dragons during the feast. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet.

