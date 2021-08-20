‘Game Of Thrones’ Fame Kit Harington Calls Role In ‘Modern Love’ As 'refreshing'

In a recent interview with PTI, Game of Thrones fame Kit Harington made a surprising revelation. He mentioned that he would like to take up roles that are a ‘bit lighter’ and not very time-consuming. Harington played the much-loved Jon Snow for over a decade in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Speaking to PTI about his future plans, Kit Harington mentioned that he takes up roles with good writing. He said, “I’m terrible at answering this question because I never really got much of a plan. I just go where the writing looks good and the thing works with my life. And I try to pick the parts that I find interesting.”

Kit Harington on his role in Modern Love

The actor currently plays a role in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology Modern Love. He features in the episode titled Strangers on a (Dublin) Train. His co-star includes Bohemian Rhapsody fame Lucy Boynton. Speaking about the series, Harington called his role a ‘refreshing’ one and said, “I did this (Modern Love) because it was a bit lighter. You know, for 10 years I did possibly the least comic character on TV. Like literally could not crack a joke. And when they did give me a joke, it just didn’t work. So, doing something like Modern Love, where there’s a bit of humour and lightness, just felt like a very refreshing thing to do.”

Harington also wishes to take up varied roles in comparison to the one he played in Game of Thrones. He mentioned, “I’m doing those single pieces because I spent ten years doing one character. So I want to vary up what I’m doing and do as many things as I can. And I don’t want to get tied into necessarily this same character for a long period of time. I’ve done that for a while.”

He also mentioned that working in Modern Love was a satisfying way of working for him. He said, “In many ways, I would describe the experience of Modern Love as sort of like a high-budget indie movie in a weird sort of way. It feels very opposite to Game of Thrones, which felt like a big-budget movie. This was a small crew, an intimate way of shooting but with a healthy budget that can make it look amazing. That’s a really satisfying way of working. It’s like doing a little short film. It was half an hour or 40 minutes, which is about a week’s worth of work. And then it was very condensed and I could really concentrate on that story.”

Kit Harington's love for anthology series

He also appeared in another anthology series titled Criminal: UK. The actor told PTI that he loves anthologies. He said, “I love the anthology stuff. I did Criminal, which I loved. I’m doing another piece of this, which is quite similar. It kind of gives me the opportunity to jump in, tell this little story and get out. And then that little tiny chamber piece exists and hopefully speaks to people. But it’s very manageable.”

With inputs from PTI

Picture Credits: Game of Thrones-Instagram