'Game Of Thrones' Fan Convention To Commence In Las Vegas Next Year; Read Details

The Game of Thrones legacy has engaged the audiences for almost a decade, spanning over 8 seasons. After two years of its conclusion, makers have announced another delightful experience for all the GoT fans as they are coming up with a Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention. As per reports, the event comes as a celebration for the upcoming prequel series of the Emmy-winning epic show, titled House of the Dragon. The three-day event will commemorate the show, bringing in special guests, panel discussions as well as giving away exclusive Game of Thrones goodies among other things.

Game of Thrones Fan Convention to commence next year

The much-awaited convention will commence from February 18 and will go on till February 20 in Las Vegas. According to Collider, the event will be an “action-packed experience” for the ardent fans of the franchise and will take place at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center.

Expressing his feelings about the event, Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros Themed Entertainment said he is 'Thrilled' to celebrate the show, adding that the exciting initiative gives them a chance to grow their 'beloved global franchises' while allowing fans an immersive experience 'in the world of Westeros and beyond'.

Send a raven.

The #GameofThrones Official Fan Convention is coming to Las Vegas, February 18-20, 2022.



Sign-up for more information: https://t.co/EkEADKhC3U pic.twitter.com/qH0lfvO8YO — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 2, 2021

Details about the guest lineup, ticket prices and on-sale dates are under wraps but will be announced in the coming months. However it will feature cosplay and trivia competitions, photos and autograph signing opportunities for the fans.

The prequel series transports the viewers 300 years before the events of the original GoT series. It will star Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cook, Steve Toussaint, Paddy Considine, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel and Sonoya Mizuno. It is slated to premiere in 2022.

More about the Game of Thrones Franchise

The fantasy drama series witnessed eight glorious years of being one of the most sought after show in the history of television. Based on George RR Martin’s fantasy book series A Song of Fire And Ice, the HBO series commenced on April 17, 2011, and concluded on May 19, 2019, with over 73 nerve-wracking episodes.

The movie had a large ensemble cast, including Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Richard Madden, among others. Many critics and publications have named the show as one of the best television series of all time, with the series receiving a whopping 59 Primetime Emmy Awards.

(IMAGE- @GAMEOFTHRONESPOSTER/ INSTA)