'Game Of Thrones' First Lead Tamzin Merchant Opens Up On Being Replaced By Emilia Clarke

The drama series Game Of Thrones is one of the most successful shows of all time. The fantasy drama, which ended in 2019, was based on a book series by George R. R. Martin. While the show saw many actors come to the limelight, GOT's most beloved was Emilia Clarke who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen. However, Clarke was not the creator's first choice for Daenerys as the role was first played by actor Tamzin Merchant, who also shot the show's pilot. Tamzin Merchant later opened up on being replaced by Clarke and also the popularity of the show.

Tamzin Merchant shot the show's pilot in 2009 but was recast when the show was picked up by HBO. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tamzin Merchant opened up about her experience of shooting the series pilot. She called the shoot a "great experience" and mentioned that she backed out while the contract was being filed.

Merchant said, 'It was an affirmation about listening to my instincts and following them, because I tried to back out of that situation and, during the contract process, I did back out. I was talked back into it by some persuasive people." "Then I found myself naked and afraid in Morocco and riding a horse that was clearly much more excited to be there than I was," she added.

Tamzin further added that she did not have any training as an actor and was not excited about the part. She mentioned that she followed her instincts and further lauded Clarke for making the role iconic. Merchant quipped that Clarke was excited about the part which is why it became a hit.

"I didn’t have any training as an actor, I only have my instincts. And what excites me and what drives me is a compelling story and a compelling character. So for me, Game of Thrones was never that. I think it’s a testament to Emilia Clarke for making that role iconic — she was obviously excited to tell that story, and she was epic and excellent. But for me, it wasn’t in my heart to tell it," she said.

Tamzin Merchant on the show's success

Tamzin Merchant also opened up about the show's success and mentioned how she would ride buses to auditions that had Clarke's face on it. She added, "Like, ‘oh my mode of transport is quite interesting today!’" Merchant added how she felt like she watched the show's success unfold and also mentioned that it was "fantastic" for the film industry in Northern Ireland and Croatia.

