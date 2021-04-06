'Game Of Thrones' Premiere Clocks 10; HBO Announces Monthlong 'Iron Anniversary' Plans

A piece of good news has now surfaced for all the ardent fans of the fantasy drama series Game of Thrones. In order to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show’s premiere, HBO has announced the launch of The Iron Anniversary. This will be a month-long celebration to commemorate the special occasion with vivid digital events.

The Iron Anniversary will include an interactive ‘Game of Thrones’ spotlight page on HBO Max, along with a ‘Game of Thrones MaraThrone’ for all the episodes of season 1. In addition to this, Warner Bros. is all set to add a brand new consumer product line which consists of a rare Imperial egg by Faberge, a variety of Mikkeller beers that are inspired by the series. The new line will also have an assortment of iron-textures Funko Pop figures.

Talking about the ‘Game of Thrones’ spotlight page, it will feature an interactive introduction to the characters and the world for new viewers. For the loyal fans, spoiler-laden curated Easter eggs will be released. The subscribers of the streamer will be enabled to watch over 150 videos of trailers, behind-the-scenes clips, cast interviews and more. Watch the teaser of The Iron Anniversary below:

In the ‘Game of Thrones MaraThrone’, the streamer will re-air season 1 of the show starting from April 10 at 10 am on HBO2. However, the ‘MaraThrone’ comes with a philanthropic twist. Fans will reportedly be encouraged to watch the episodes of the show separately for raising money for vivid causes. The cast members of this iconic series, for a period of two weeks, will continue to highlight several causes which include, Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, Conservation International, International Rescue Committee (IRC), UNICEF, FilmAid International, SameYou, Royal Mencap Society, National Urban League and The Trevor Project.

Although Games of Thrones has already ended, makers of the show are now gearing up for the production of its prequel titled, House of the Dragon. Reportedly, the prequel is set a few hundred years prior to the proceedings of the show. It narrates the story of the House Targaryen and the embroiled civil war which became popular as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Games of Thrones)