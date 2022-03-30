'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Series 'House Of The Dragon' Gets Release Date With New Posters

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@HouseofDragon
The prominent American fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones ended in 2019. Ever since the conception of Game Of Thrones’ prequel House Of The Dragon was announced, fans have been excited to know any new details of the highly anticipated fantasy show. House Of The Dragon is created by George RR Martin himself and Ryan J Condal. There will reportedly be around 10 episodes which was also the standard number in the GOT series except in the last two seasons.
According to a recent development, the premiere date of the much-awaited series has been announced. HBO took to its official Twitter handle and wrote that the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, will debut on HBO and HBO Max on August 21st. The company announced the same by posting a picture of a hatching dragon egg while a pair of dragon eyes could also be seen staring behind it. For fans awaiting the show, it's definitely a piece of good news.
Not only this, but House of the Dragon also released some intriguing stills of the Targaryens that will be seen on the show. Paddy Considine will be seen playing King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith dons the crown of Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower. Apart from these, other cast members include Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole and Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon. See the posters here:
House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 book 'Fire & Blood'. The plot is set two centuries before the events in the GOT series and revolves around the end of the House Targaryen, the Targaryen war and more. The series is expected to begin with Aegon Targaryen's conquest. It may consist of the brief accounting of the conquest when Aegon 1 had come to Westeros along with his sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys and had successfully brought six out of the seven kingdoms under the Targaryen rule.
