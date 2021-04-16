Game Of Thrones' Prequel Show 'House Of The Dragons' To Cast Fabien Frankel

Game of Thrones' prequel series called the House of the Dragons has shared new details regarding its cast. Fabien Frankel is going to play a key role in the upcoming prequel series of Game of Thrones. Fabien Frankel is set to play the role of Ser Criston Cole in the show.

Fabien Frankel joins the cast of Game of Throne’s prequel series House of Dragons

House of the Dragons based on George R. R. Martin’s book called Fire & Blood has a brand new addition of Fabien Frankel in the cast of the show. According to PTI, Fabien will play the role of Ser Criston Cole, who is a member of King Viserys Targaryen’s Kingsguard, a knight whose bold actions have helped in paving the way to civil war. Fabien Frankel’s casting was announced by Martin on his blog.

Martin wrote, “He (Ser Criston Cole) is the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. He has no claim to lands or titles, all he has is his honour and his skill with sword and lance. He is a challenger, a champion, cheered by the commons, beloved of the ladies. He is a lover (or is he?), a seducer (or is he?), a betrayer (or is he?), a breaker of hearts, and a maker of kings Welcome to Westeros, Fabien. And do keep that sword sharp”.

Fabien Frankel recently joined Emilia Clarke in a romantic comedy called Last Christmas. The actor also essayed the role of protagonist in the popular Netflix mini-series called The Serpent which was released this year. He has also played the role of Theo Sipowicz in the television movie NYPD Blue.

House of Dragons has Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik as the showrunners of the show. The show also stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno in essential roles. The series is expected to start the production in UK this month and is planning for a 2022 debut on HBO.

Promo Image Source: Still from the show The Serpent