Last Updated:

'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Takes Over Twitter Post Cryptic 10th Anniversary Tweet

Game of Thrones Season 8 was all over Twitter when the official Twitter page of the show posted a cryptic status on the occasion of its 10th anniversary.

Written By
Valentina Notts
In image: Kit Harington and Emilia Clark. Source: A still from the trailer

In image: Kit Harington and Emilia Clark. Source: A still from the trailer


A mysterious 'winter is coming' tweet on April 14, aligned with the tenth anniversary of Game of Thrones' premiere, left the internet talking, and in no time, Game of Thrones Season 8 started trending on Twitter with little to no background. Fans have been left wondering if the Twitter account is trying to hint at an announcement about the series' expansion, or simply attempting to honour the series' legacy prior to the official anniversaries. Truth is this phrase not only represents the title of the season premiere but is also an expression regularly spoken in Westeros to prepare for the incoming White Walkers and the prolonged cold they carried with them.

Game of Thrones Season 8 speculations

In addition to the premiere episode's anniversary in April, several of the series' subsequent seasons aired about the same time, with the start of spring also thrilling fans of the fantasy series. Season 3, which premiered in March, and Season 7, which premiered in July, were the only exceptions to this schedule. This month represents the two-year GOT anniversary of the last season's premiere.

READ | 'Game of Thrones' premiere clocks 10; HBO announces monthlong 'Iron Anniversary' plans

Fans were not happy with the way the previous season ended and all their feelings were revived with the tweet and their tweets started a viral GOT storm. They did not hesitate before making their displeasure known. One viewer of the show was very specific in his response and said what would be required from the production team if they wanted him to watch any spin-off of the series. He said, “if HBO wants me to watch a Game Of Thrones spin off I want a personal apology for season 8. 12 pt font, double spaced, no funny business on the margins”.

READ | 'Game Of Thrones' season 8 trailer released, fans say 'makers destroyed whole thing'

Other people were not too far off from the tweet spoke about above. Most said that they were done with the whole GOT franchise with the way it had let them down. People also called the entire last season of the show a waste of their time and wished they could erase the season from their memory. One particular person tweeted that not only was she upset with the way things were handled, she also was displeased with the way mental health was depicted in the season. She said, “GOT's final season wasn't just poorly written and executed, it also perpetuated incredibly harmful misconceptions about grief and mental health in the last half of season 8.”

READ | Game of Thrones' season 8 trailer reignites rage for Iron Throne & war against Night King
READ | Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau returns to small screen with 'The Second Home'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT