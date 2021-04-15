'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Takes Over Twitter Post Cryptic 10th Anniversary Tweet

A mysterious 'winter is coming' tweet on April 14, aligned with the tenth anniversary of Game of Thrones' premiere, left the internet talking, and in no time, Game of Thrones Season 8 started trending on Twitter with little to no background. Fans have been left wondering if the Twitter account is trying to hint at an announcement about the series' expansion, or simply attempting to honour the series' legacy prior to the official anniversaries. Truth is this phrase not only represents the title of the season premiere but is also an expression regularly spoken in Westeros to prepare for the incoming White Walkers and the prolonged cold they carried with them.

Game of Thrones Season 8 speculations

Winter is coming. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 14, 2021

In addition to the premiere episode's anniversary in April, several of the series' subsequent seasons aired about the same time, with the start of spring also thrilling fans of the fantasy series. Season 3, which premiered in March, and Season 7, which premiered in July, were the only exceptions to this schedule. This month represents the two-year GOT anniversary of the last season's premiere.

if HBO wants me to watch a Game Of Thrones spin off I want a personal apology for season 8. 12 pt font, double spaced, no funny business on the margins — Astead (@AsteadWesley) April 14, 2021

I should really write about the downfall of Game of Thrones Season 8 because that should be studied. It was literally the dominating pop culture phenomenon for almost 10 years and in 1 season - now absolutely no one talks about it anymore — octavia (@MasterOctagon) April 14, 2021

Fix season 8 and then come back to me https://t.co/gxzlB1t66q — James M. Williams (@TheNextJKing) April 14, 2021

Fans were not happy with the way the previous season ended and all their feelings were revived with the tweet and their tweets started a viral GOT storm. They did not hesitate before making their displeasure known. One viewer of the show was very specific in his response and said what would be required from the production team if they wanted him to watch any spin-off of the series. He said, “if HBO wants me to watch a Game Of Thrones spin off I want a personal apology for season 8. 12 pt font, double spaced, no funny business on the margins”.

Ruined season by rushing it without character progression. All that for the chance to write a Star Wars movie that was yanked because season 8 was a disaster. — Lonely Indiana Democrat (@RdSull) April 14, 2021

GoT's final season wasn't just poorly written and executed, it also perpetuated incredibly harmful misconceptions about grief and mental health in the last half of season 8. — TargaryenTheLibrarian (@targaryen_the) April 14, 2021

Other people were not too far off from the tweet spoke about above. Most said that they were done with the whole GOT franchise with the way it had let them down. People also called the entire last season of the show a waste of their time and wished they could erase the season from their memory. One particular person tweeted that not only was she upset with the way things were handled, she also was displeased with the way mental health was depicted in the season. She said, “GOT's final season wasn't just poorly written and executed, it also perpetuated incredibly harmful misconceptions about grief and mental health in the last half of season 8.”