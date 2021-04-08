Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Trailer Reignites Rage For Iron Throne & War Against Night King

Almost two years after the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, HBO has now released a new trailer for the fantasy show’s eighth season. To mark the 10th anniversary of the hit series, HBO revisited the final season to come up with a brand new clip that showcases all the events which lead Daenerys and Jon Snow to reach the Iron Throne. Here's everything that you need to know.

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer review:

The newly released trailer begins with a firm voiceover from Samwell Tarly as he discusses the true meaning of death. The clip then takes the viewers through various shots of the highly anticipated battle against the Night King. As all fans know that Games of Thrones is a cutthroat world filled with shocking and brutal events like the Red Wedding, Ned Stark’s beheading, Cersei’s King’s Landing bombing, Petryr Baelish’s death and many more.

The new trailer aptly raises curiosity about the great battle against Night King, in the minds of those who haven’t watched the show yet. On the other hand, the various shots that are accumulated together remind the loyal fans, of Arya Stark’s great victory over the army of the dead. The video also has glimpses of Emilia Clarke aka the mother of the Dragons. After the great battle against the dead, glimpses of the video showcases the dispute between the Stark family against the Dragon Queen. While Sansa Stark, the Queen in the North is keen on finding some other way to stop Daenerys from sitting on the Iron Throne. In the very next visual, fans see Jon Snow claiming that Daenerys will always be his Queen.

However, the best moment of all, was the look of sheer rage on the Dragon Queen’s face just before she permitted her dragons to torch up the entire King’s Landing. Fans can aptly see Daenerys mind split in two, struggling much with rage and trying to contain it, but unable to do it as madness takes over. Check out the new Games of Thrones trailer below:

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Games of Thrones' season 8 trailer)