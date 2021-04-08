Last Updated:

'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Trailer Released, Fans Say 'makers Destroyed Whole Thing'

'Game Of Thrones' season 8 trailer was dropped by HBO to mark the 10th anniversary of its final season. Read to know how fans have reacted to it.

Written By
Kinjal Panchal
Game of Thrones' season 8 trailer

The fantasy drama series Game Of Thrones has gathered a cult-like following ever since its first season, especially because it is an adaptation the Song of Ice and Fire book series. The show is eponymous to the novel series authored by George R R Martin. The announcement of this series' finale broke the fans’ hearts, nevertheless, they were excited to see how the fates of some of the prominent characters would end. The show was wrapped up after season eight and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the show itself, or as the makers call it, The Iron Anniversary of the classic show. In honour of Game Of Thrones completing a decade of its popularity, HBO has released a new trailer for the eighth season. See how fans have reacted to it.

READ | Sunny Leone buys an apartment worth Rs 16 crore in Mumbai's Andheri: Report

Game Of Thrones season 8 trailer reactions

The new Game Of Thrones season 8 trailer saw several sequences of the two wars that took place. It was a flashback for the viewers of what all went down in the finale. GOT's final season trailer has received mixed reviews as they are still disappointed over how the makers ended the finale. Many have passed snide remarks that the new trailer made them take a trip down the memory lane to the show that had ‘the worst ending ever’. While a few also came in support of the makers and said that they actually enjoyed the last season contrary to popular opinion. See their reactions below: 

READ | Shehnaaz Gill turns into a Sardar as she dons a red Pagadi; See photos

Image courtesy- HBO YouTube channel

READ | Vicky Kaushal lauds Sania Mirza’s 'Don’t Rush' challenge, calls her a "champ"

GOT's final season recap

The final season saw two of the biggest battles being fought - one against the Army Of The Dead and one to siege the Iron Throne. Daenerys unknowingly steps into her father’s shoes and ends up burning the whole King’s Landing down. As opposed to fans’ expectations, Jon goes back to the Wall and Daenerys is dead. Sansa is appointed as queen in the North and Arya heads to the west to explore the wild territories. This season also received 32 nominations at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards and won 12 of them. 

GOT Prequel details

A prequel titled House of the Dragon is in the making currently. According to a report by Gamesradar.com, it is going to focus on the back story of the Targareans civil war. It is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel. The cast of this show includes Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith and Sonoya Mizuno. The events of this prequel date back to 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones. 

Image courtesy- @gameofthrones Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT