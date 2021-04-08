'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Trailer Released, Fans Say 'makers Destroyed Whole Thing'

The fantasy drama series Game Of Thrones has gathered a cult-like following ever since its first season, especially because it is an adaptation the Song of Ice and Fire book series. The show is eponymous to the novel series authored by George R R Martin. The announcement of this series' finale broke the fans’ hearts, nevertheless, they were excited to see how the fates of some of the prominent characters would end. The show was wrapped up after season eight and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the show itself, or as the makers call it, The Iron Anniversary of the classic show. In honour of Game Of Thrones completing a decade of its popularity, HBO has released a new trailer for the eighth season. See how fans have reacted to it.

Game Of Thrones season 8 trailer reactions

The new Game Of Thrones season 8 trailer saw several sequences of the two wars that took place. It was a flashback for the viewers of what all went down in the finale. GOT's final season trailer has received mixed reviews as they are still disappointed over how the makers ended the finale. Many have passed snide remarks that the new trailer made them take a trip down the memory lane to the show that had ‘the worst ending ever’. While a few also came in support of the makers and said that they actually enjoyed the last season contrary to popular opinion. See their reactions below:

Image courtesy- HBO YouTube channel

omg 10 years! happy #IronAnniversary GOT, the best TV series, the TV series who change my life and my mind.ðŸ¤ðŸ‰ðŸ¦ðŸº pic.twitter.com/OGTdN32pU6 — tereá´¹ | mi manca demo; (@dmtbxluv) April 5, 2021

WOW 10 years already? Jeeez.



TV was never the same after GoT premiered. The bar was set. I’ll never forget watching my friends’ faces when their faves died/didn’t die. The watch parties! The theorizing! GoT was an experience. I love this show.



Happy #IronAnniversary, GoT. pic.twitter.com/M5FqsykYnR — Tuggs Red/White/Rosé (@thattugglife) April 5, 2021

Apologize for what happened to Daenerys then we’ll talk — Jordan Armes (@JordanArmes) April 5, 2021

You guys killed the series with the last two seasons. I wish I never watched. — bunz (@skkbunz) April 5, 2021

Destroyed the whole thing by rushing the last season or so. I would have watched them over and over again if it wasn’t for knowing how poor the pay off for my time would be — J A M E S B A R N E T T (@JamesBarnettPT) April 5, 2021

Yup. Until the last season I would rewatch the entire series 2-3 times a year. Haven't watched an episode since. — Sean P Meagher (@hitman_meddy) April 5, 2021

GOT's final season recap

The final season saw two of the biggest battles being fought - one against the Army Of The Dead and one to siege the Iron Throne. Daenerys unknowingly steps into her father’s shoes and ends up burning the whole King’s Landing down. As opposed to fans’ expectations, Jon goes back to the Wall and Daenerys is dead. Sansa is appointed as queen in the North and Arya heads to the west to explore the wild territories. This season also received 32 nominations at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards and won 12 of them.

GOT Prequel details

A prequel titled House of the Dragon is in the making currently. According to a report by Gamesradar.com, it is going to focus on the back story of the Targareans civil war. It is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel. The cast of this show includes Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith and Sonoya Mizuno. The events of this prequel date back to 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

Image courtesy- @gameofthrones Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.