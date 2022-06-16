'Game Of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Thought Her Character Arya Was Queer; Here's Why

HBO's iconic Game of Thrones came to an end in 2019 after successfully running for eight seasons. The show became one of the biggest series in the history of television as it bagged a total of 59 Emmy awards. Recently, actor Massie Williams who played the role of Arya Stark revealed that she believed her character was queer.

Arya was one of the five Stark kids, the daughter of Ned Stark and his wife Catelyn. She was one of the main characters and appeared in 59 episodes. She quickly became one of the fan favourites due to her strong persona and powerful disposition.

Massie Williams on why she thought Arya was queer

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the 25-year-old revealed that she believed Arya was queer for a good part of filming the HBO show. However, that quickly changed towards the end of the show after a particular interaction with Gendry, played by Joe Dempsie.

She said, ''The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry. I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So … yeah. That was a surprise.”

More on Maisie Williams in 'Game of Thrones'

Williams undoubtedly shot to fame after appearing in the iconic show. However, the young actor once revealed that she resented playing the famous character. In an interview with British GQ magazine in April 2022, the English actor revealed that she started 'resenting' playing Arya Stark as she started turning into a woman. ''Because I couldn't express who I was becoming,'' the actor reasoned.

She further added, ''And then I also resented my body, because it wasn't aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated." In order to depict her tough and fierce character, Williams would often spot a rugged look with short hair. She also talked about not missing anything from the show after it ended by adding, ''I look at it so fondly and I look at it with such pride.''

''But why would I want to make myself feel sad about the greatest thing that ever happened to me? I don't want to associate that with feelings of pain,'' Maisie Williams concluded.

Image: Instagram/@aryastark80