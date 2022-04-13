'Game Of Thrones's Maisie Williams Reveals Why She Resented Playing Arya Stark In GOT

Regardless of the fact that one of the most popular online series, Game of Thrones, ended in 2019 with its eighth season as the final season, it has made its distinctive ensemble famous for the rest of its lives. One of the popular characters was Arya Stark played by Hollywood star Maisie Williams which garnered a lot of appreciation from the GOTians. Recently while speaking with British GQ, the actor shared how she feels about playing the iconic character and the role for which she was cast at the age of 12.

Maisie Williams: I resented Arya Stark when I first started becoming a woman

During an interview with British GQ, Maisie recalled being handed a bra for the first time in the costume department. She noted that this was out of character for the tomboyish and athletic figure that 'Game of Thrones fans had grown accustomed to over the years. "I think I resented Arya when I first started becoming a woman because I couldn't communicate who I was becoming, and then I loathed my body," she told the site, "because it wasn't connected with the component of me that the world valued."

"I don’t miss anything in the show," says Maisie

Maisie had practically grown up during the program and had some coming-of-age moments on set, which added to the character's conflicted feelings. On being asked what she misses about the show, Maisie said she does not miss anything in the show. The actress also clarified that, although she loved her time on the fantasy series, she does not wish to explicitly miss that period of her young life. She also feels that she doesn't think it’s healthy [to miss it] because she loved it.

The 24-years-old actor has posted a series of pictures and has shared a link of her interview with the publication on her Instagram.

Maisie was nominated for two Primetime Emmys for her work on the show during her time there. Ever since the show ended, the actor has been in a variety of other projects, including the dramedy 'Two Weeks to Live,' the animated adventure series 'Gen: Lock,' and the biographical series 'Pistol.'