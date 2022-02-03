'Gaslit': Julia Roberts And Sean Penn Are Unrecognisable In Upcoming Series' Teaser; Watch

Gaslit is an upcoming American political thriller series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in the lead roles. It is based on the first season of the podcast Slow Burn by Leon Neyfakh. As the release date of the series is inching closer recently, on Thursday the makers dropped the teaser of the TV series.

The teaser gave an insight into the on-screen transformations of the characters including Attorney General John Mitchell, President Richard Nixon’s most trusted advisor and best friend, and his whistleblower wife Martha Mitchell. The series revolves around the Watergate scandal and focuses on several untold stories. In the teaser, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn are in a totally different avatar.

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn look unrecognisable in Gaslit's teaser

Penn portrays the role of U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell and Roberts plays his better half, Martha Mitchell, in Gaslit. The two were significant players in breaking the Watergate controversy in front of the public, however, they are frequently disregarded in verifiable assessments nowadays. Reportedly, the series will try to change that, portraying how Martha stood in opposition to previous President Richard Nixon's defilement and the way in which she was slandered, seized and attacked for it.

The teaser gives an insight into Sean Penn's character and his drastic makeover for the film. He is an actor who is known for his capacity to dive deep into his jobs. In the teaser, he is seen in a totally new avatar with unsettled locks and pants for a bare pate, an expansive jaw, an adjusted paunch, and a closet of formal outfits catching the '70s vibe.

The short teaser also hints towards Martha's decision to sound the alarm on watergate. In spite of her party connection, her personal life and her presidency get complicated. In the teaser, we also get to see a scene where Mitchell is asked "Why to risk your Husband's position." To which she replies and says"because it's the truth."

Here take a look at Gaslit Teaser-

More about 'Gaslit'

The series Gaslit is helmed by Matt Ross and is created and produced by Robbie Pickering. It also stars Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Darby Camp, Allison Tolman, Chris Messina, Hamish Linklater, Nat Faxon and Patton Oswalt, among others. The anticipated series is all set to premiere on Sunday, April 24 on Starz.

IMAGE:TWITTER/@THEAVCLUB