'Gaslit' Twitter Review: Julia Robert's Martha Mitchell Makes Fans Impatient For Episode 2

Created by Robbie Pickering, the much-awaited American political thriller series Gaslit premiered on Starz on Sunday, April 24. Starring Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Betty Gilpin and Dan Stevens in the lead roles, the series is based on the first season of the popular podcast, Slow Burn by Leon Neyfakh. Just hours after the show commenced streaming, netizens in large numbers took to Twitter to share their review of the first episode of Gaslit. While some loved the outfits of the characters in the series, many went on to laud Julia Roberts' performance as Martha Mitchell. Take a look at the reviews below:

Gaslit Twitter review

A netizen, while reviewing Gaslit, said, "Just watched the first episode and wow. The whole cast is amazing and #JuliaRoberts deserves all of the Emmy’s #GaslitSTARZ". Another wrote, "Watched ep 1 of #GaslitSTARZ @GaslitSTARZ tonight! So relevant today to understand Watergate, amazing true story of an amazing woman Martha Mitchell ...and yes @thatdanstevens as a John Dean is pitch-perfect as always".

One of them stated that the makers of Gaslit have done an excellent job in depicting the truth of the infamous Watergate scandal. The user shared, "I can now safely say that hell yes, you should go watch #GaslitSTARZ. These shows lately are doing a great job of depicting the eras they are portraying. This particular show is about the people involved with Nixon's Watergate scandal and outspoken Martha Mitchell was".

Y'all ain't watching #GaslitSTARZ you will be missing out on one hell of a true story . The first episode was fire.#Watergate#MarthaWasRight — beth burch (@bethbur97689252) April 25, 2022

Martha Mitchell, a.k.a. “the mouth of the south,” played a central role in the Watergate scandal. Julia Roberts rocks the role, and we learn shocking details of precisely what happened to Martha when she simply tried to tell the truth. #GaslitSTARZ #Gaslitpic.twitter.com/PJEhwrJ1bl — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) April 24, 2022

The #GaslitSTARZ writing and acting are impeccable. I’m blown away. — Cooper Neumann (@CooperNeumann) April 25, 2022

#GaslitSTARZ is so good guys you don't understand they nailed the early 70s tv aesthetic... it looks authentic i swear to god i am combusting as we speak — yasmine (@shar0ntates) April 25, 2022

Just watched the first episode pf #GaslitSTARZ with #JuliaRoberts & @SeanPenn. Amazing! Story, characters, visuals. Mind blowing. Looking forward to the next episode. Thank you for entertaining us. — Charlie Hotel Alpha Romeo Lima (@Charl_Overmeyer) April 24, 2022

"A member in good standing of the moderately fuckable socialists"

I want that on my business card. Mo is the BEST #GaslitSTARZ — Kelly Mintzer (@KellyMintzer) April 24, 2022

If you have the STARZ app, go watch the first episode of #GaslitSTARZ to see Betty killin' it as Mo Dean 🫠💜 pic.twitter.com/7buiLPpwvC — best of betty gilpin (@bestofgilpin) April 24, 2022

Watched ep 1 of #GaslitSTARZ @GaslitSTARZ tonight! So relevant today to understand Watergate, amazing true story of an amazing woman Martha Mitchell ...and yes @thatdanstevens as a John Dean is pitch perfect as always. 😍 pic.twitter.com/gZk8anj3bz — louisahaslemere (@haslemere1) April 25, 2022

“this party is so much fun, everyone here is so evil” Betty has the best lines. #GaslitSTARZ pic.twitter.com/LJn343RwQg — Meghan Lorine (@EyeHateHeels) April 25, 2022

the costume designers of this show are GOOD #GaslitSTARZ pic.twitter.com/3UQtPe8Kr0 — best of betty gilpin (@bestofgilpin) April 25, 2022

I can now safely say that hell yes, you should go watch #GaslitSTARZ. These shows lately are doing a great job of depicting the eras they are portraying. This particular show is about the people involved with Nixon's Watergate scandal and outspoken Martha Mitchell was. — BookofGary (@GaryHar65918149) April 24, 2022

No spoilers for "Gaslit" but I will say Julia Roberts has the best lines amongst the script, with a sensual overtone. Some foreshadowing probably necessary for a miniseries but maybe not too necessary. Still, great first episode. And the countdown begins again #GaslitSTARZ — Dan Herman (@radiocblue) April 25, 2022

Loved it!!!!! Can't wait for the season to unfold. #GaslitSTARZ pic.twitter.com/4b2FYmpKmK — China Eyes (@Doddledee) April 24, 2022

Just watched the first episode and wow. The whole cast in amazing and #JuliaRoberts deserves all of the Emmy’s #GaslitSTARZ — 🍷Donna🍷 (@RufflesRuff) April 25, 2022

More about Gaslit

Gaslit centres on the life of Martha Mitchell, the wife of Richard Nixon's loyal Attorney General, John N. Mitchell and a socialite, who despite her affiliation with the party, becomes the first person to alert former American President Nixon's involvement in the Watergate scandal. Apart from the infamous scandal, the series also shed light on several untold stories including the whistleblowers and Nixon's subordinates who eventually revealed the truth to the world. Created and executive produced by Robbie Pickering, it is directed by Matt Ross. As per TV Insider, in an interview, Pickering said, "The series was not a girl boss overcorrect of history or a Wikipedia run down but that their goal was to accurately depict the historical events".

Image: Twitter/@emeline04185513