Last Updated:

'Gaslit' Twitter Review: Julia Robert's Martha Mitchell Makes Fans Impatient For Episode 2

Created by Robbie Pickering, the American political thriller, Gaslit premiered on Starz on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Take a look at show's Twitter reviews here.

Written By
Mamta Raut
Gaslit

Image: Twitter/@emeline04185513


Created by Robbie Pickering, the much-awaited American political thriller series Gaslit premiered on Starz on Sunday, April 24. Starring Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Betty Gilpin and Dan Stevens in the lead roles, the series is based on the first season of the popular podcast, Slow Burn by Leon Neyfakh. Just hours after the show commenced streaming, netizens in large numbers took to Twitter to share their review of the first episode of Gaslit. While some loved the outfits of the characters in the series, many went on to laud Julia Roberts' performance as Martha Mitchell. Take a look at the reviews below:

Gaslit Twitter review

A netizen, while reviewing Gaslit, said, "Just watched the first episode and wow. The whole cast is amazing and #JuliaRoberts deserves all of the Emmy’s #GaslitSTARZ". Another wrote, "Watched ep 1 of #GaslitSTARZ @GaslitSTARZ tonight! So relevant today to understand Watergate, amazing true story of an amazing woman Martha Mitchell ...and yes @thatdanstevens as a John Dean is pitch-perfect as always".

One of them stated that the makers of Gaslit have done an excellent job in depicting the truth of the infamous Watergate scandal. The user shared, "I can now safely say that hell yes, you should go watch #GaslitSTARZ. These shows lately are doing a great job of depicting the eras they are portraying. This particular show is about the people involved with Nixon's Watergate scandal and outspoken Martha Mitchell was".

READ | 'Gaslit': Armie Hammer's role to be recast in upcoming series about the Watergate scandal

More about Gaslit

Gaslit centres on the life of Martha Mitchell, the wife of Richard Nixon's loyal Attorney General, John N. Mitchell and a socialite, who despite her affiliation with the party, becomes the first person to alert former American President Nixon's involvement in the Watergate scandal. Apart from the infamous scandal, the series also shed light on several untold stories including the whistleblowers and Nixon's subordinates who eventually revealed the truth to the world. Created and executive produced by Robbie Pickering, it is directed by Matt Ross. As per TV Insider, in an interview, Pickering said, "The series was not a girl boss overcorrect of history or a Wikipedia run down but that their goal was to accurately depict the historical events".

READ | Drew Barrymore reveals to Dylan Farrow she was 'gaslit' into working with Woody Allen

Image: Twitter/@emeline04185513

READ | Sean Penn refuses to return to 'Gaslit' set until all crew gets vaccinated for COVID-19
READ | 'Gaslit': Julia Roberts and Sean Penn are unrecognisable in upcoming series' teaser; Watch
READ | Gaslit Trailer: Watch Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell in show based on Watergate scandal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Gaslit, Julia Roberts, Gaslit Review
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND