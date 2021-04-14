Gaten Matarazzo Is Up For A 'Stranger Things' Spinoff Led By Characters Steve And Dustin

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo recently revealed that he is open to the idea of a spinoff, starring him and Joe Keery, who portrays the character of Steve in the popular Netflix series. The young actor, who plays Dustin Henderson in the show had also recently opened up about the new season of Stranger Things and stated that it would be more mature than the last seasons. Here is everything you need to know about the potential spinoff, that he would like to do with Joe Keery.

Stranger Things spinoff

In an interview with ET Online, actor Gaten Matarazzo stated that a Dustin-Steve spinoff would be good if it were in a weird niche format, something like WandaVision type thing or like a web series type thing where on YouTube, there are weekly episodes of little hijinks they get into, like every now and again, like a skit show. He added that he doesn't know if a Dustin and Steve full-series spinoff is sustainable because what would the show revolve around if it was just the two of them.

The young actor had also spoken about the new season of Stranger Things and stated that it has definitely matured and that the creators want the show to mature with their kids. He added that as they are growing older as people, they have to grow older as characters too and when confronted with this issue, they have to embrace it and use it to their advantage. Matarazzo concluded by saying that working with the creators and writers is just exceptional and always has been.

More about the show

Stranger Things season 4 is bringing back David Harbour as Jim Hopper. He was said to be dead at the end of the third season, but the first teaser of the upcoming season showed that he is alive and is captured by the Russian and is now a prisoner. The Duffer Brothers developed the series as a mix of investigative drama alongside supernatural elements portrayed with horror, science fiction, and childlike sensibilities. Set in the 1980s, the show follows a group of friends who have an encounter with the upside-down world and how it influences their lives.

Image Credits: Gaten Matarazzo official Instagram Account