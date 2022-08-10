Gauahar Khan & Rannvijay Singha To Host Netflix's Dating Show 'IRL-In Real Love'

Rannvijay Singha is among the notable artists who have won the hearts of fans with their stellar appearances on screen. While his fans were disheartened earlier when they learnt about him being replaced by another actor as the host of Splitsvilla, a delightful piece of news recently dropped revealing that he will be back as a host to an upcoming Netflix show alongside Gauahar Khan. Gauahar Khan, on the other hand, is best known for her notable movie and TV appearances namely Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Bigg Boss and others.

Rannvijay Singha and Gauahar Khan to be hosting Netflix new dating show

Gauahar Khan recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of her and Rannvijay Singha donning stunning outfits while making a heart gesture with their hands. The post revealed how the duo will be hosting Netflix's upcoming dating show titled IRL: In Real Love. In the caption, she expressed her excitement about hosting the show with Rannvijay and stated that the show will be out soon. She further mentioned how the show was made with a whole lot of love and a lot more wit by two of their favourite individuals Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman.

The note read, “IRL : In Real Love Super excited for this news that just dropped on @netflix_in today . Our show is gonna be out soooon . Made with a whole lot of love and a lot more wit by two of our fave individuals @instaraghu @rajivlakshman @monozygoticsolutions And of course there’s US . we had an absolute blast being the hosts of this amazing show ! Finally worked together and it was pure joy ! Can’t wait for u guys to catch it on @netflix_in soonest . See you there .” (sic) Take a look at the post ahead.

Image: Netflix