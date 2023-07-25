Gen V Trailer: The Boys Spin Off Series Is All About Gore And Next Generation Superheroes

The trailer for The Boys spin-off series, Gen V, is out now. The series will take a look at the lives of three students at the superhero school, Godolkin University. The first season will premiere in September, airing through November.

3 things you need to know

Gen V is a spin-off series inspired by the action fiction series The Boys which currently has three seasons under its belt.

The Boys tackles the off-beat idea of superheroes going rogue and abusing their power.

Gen V is all set to explore a similar off-beat track as the official spin-off series of The Boys.

Gen V trailer promises a gory ride

The trailer follows Jaz Sinclair's Marie Moreau as she and her classmates embark on their one-of-a-kind journey. Gen V will not be for the faint-hearted. The video has violence and gore. The fast-paced trailer features the next generation of superheroes figuring out their powers as they grapple with University dynamics and each other.



The students will be competing for the top ranking at Godolkin University. In their quest for greatness, they will come to terms with a dark secret harboured by their university as they realise how ambition always comes with sacrifice. Part of the official synopsis reads of Gen V reads, "When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become." Gen V's three episodes will release on September 29, followed by an episode per week right through November 3.

Gen V has a packed cast

Gen V boasts of a packed cast. Jessie T Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie and PJ Byrne reprise their roles from The Boys. Gen V also stars Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.