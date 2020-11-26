'General Hospital' Spoilers: Is Dev Leaving 'General Hospital'? Here's What Happened

Dev first appeared on General Hospital for few episodes back in March of 2019 during Sonny’s search for Dante. Devon General Hospital was played by young actor Ashton Arbab who made his daytime debut in General Hospital. Although the character was introduced in Turkey, he reappeared in the June 18, 2020, episode when he was caught breaking into Dante and Lulu’s home in Port Charles. Many GH fans confused him with Maurice Benard’s son, Joshua, who played a younger version of his father’s character, Sonny, in a special episode back in November of 2018. However, both the actors and characters are totally different. It seems as though Dev’s time in Port Charles came to an end in November 2020. Find out, “Is Dev leaving General Hospital?”

'General Hospital' Spoilers

Is Dev leaving?

Dev was first seen as a teenage pickpocket in Ankara, Turkey. He had tried to steal from Sonny Corinthos and got caught. When he was caught he begged Sonny not to report him to the authorities. Sonny took pity on him and even bought the boy a meal. Sonny also showed Dev a photo of Dante Falconeri and explained that he was searching for his son. Dev agrees to help and on his mission he meets Robert Scorpio in an alley. The teen then slips away while Robert was on the phone. However, Dev could not get very far and returned to the compound where he was captured by one of the guards. When Raj ordered Dev to be eliminated, Sonny started a firefight to save him.

Source: GH (official website)

General Hospital Explosion

After all, this transpired between them Dev is brought to the USA, where he expressed an interest in working for Sonny. But, Sonny thinks he must live like normal teenagers. Joss’ pals Cameron and Trina, and quickly became part of Port Charles’ teen set at school. At school, Dev develops a crush on Josslyn, which he confesses to Brando. After a series of whirlwind events go down, Dev ends up being friend-zoned by Josslyn. Dev continued trying to get out of the friend zone but did not find much success in it. As Dev was about to confess his crush on Josslyn and the pickle he is into Cameron at the Floating Rib, a bomb went off, Dev was gravely injured and he did not survive his injuries.

