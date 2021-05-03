'General Hospital' To Pay Tribute To The Late John Reilly In A Special Episode

ABC's daytime soap opera drama General Hospital will be paying a tribute to the late John Reilly who is best known for his role as Dr Sean Donely in the series. The veteran actor was a part of General Hospital for more than 25 years. The actor passed away earlier this year at the age of 86 due to unknown causes.

General Hospital will pay tribute to Dr Sean Donely

John Reilly played the role of Dr Sean Donely, a vet in the daytime drama series from 1984 to 2013. The makers of the show announced the special tribute with a statement that read, "While mourning the death of W.S.B (World Security Bureau) agent Sean Donely, fan-favourites Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio (John J. York), Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) are pulled into a mystery involving Sean's daughter, Annie (Caitlin Reilly)." John Reilly's daughter Caitlin Reilly will also be a part of her father's on-screen send-off.

General Hospital's executive producer Frank Valentini after previewing the special tribute episode said in a statement that the late John Reilly was a wonderful actor and has played a huge part in the 58+ years old legacy of General Hospital. Talking about the special tribute, he said, "This episode is meant to honour him and his contribution to the show’s rich history. With so many fan favourites returning, new and longtime viewers will enjoy it. We had a lot of fun filming and I am grateful that we were also able to include his daughter. Viewers will hopefully also enjoy one more surprise return — it is just too amazing to spoil.”

About John Reilly's death

The veteran actor breathed his last on January 10, 2021. The news of John Reilly's death was announced by his daughter and social media star Caitlin Reilly on Instagram by sharing an old picture of the father-daughter duo.

Before making an appearance in General Hospital, John Reilly was a part of television shows like As the World Turns and Passions. He was also known for his role in Sunset Beach. Other than that, the iconic actor has made brief appearances in shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Wonder Woman, The Love Boat, Dallas, Cagney & Lacey, and Beverly Hills, 90210.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Still from General Hospital)