General Hospital: Who Played Sean Donnelly, The Man The Show Paid A Tribute To?

General Hospital is America's longest-running daily soap whose popularity doesn't seem to have faltered after being on air for almost six decades. The show first aired on ABC in 1963 and has been successfully airing since then. The latest episode of General Hospital that aired on May 21, 2021, paid tributes to the actor who played Sean Donnelly on the show. Read on to know who played Sean Donnelly on General Hospital.

Who played Sean Donnelly on General Hospital?

He was a pivotal character for General Hospital and was a part of their storyline for almost a decade. John Reilly was the one who played Sean Donnelly on General Hospital from October 31, 1984, to February 24, 1995. The show saw the return of John Reilly on General Hospital, when he came back on October 13, 2008, for the 2-part season 2 finale of the General Hospital spin-off, General Hospital: Night Shift.

A tribute to John Reilly

The show paid tribute to the late actor John Reilly on General Hospital in their latest episode that aired on May 21, 2021. The actor left us on January 9, 2021, after being a part of several movies and shows like Mortal Kombat: Conquest and Fallout. They recalled all their favourite memories with the actor and his character Sean Donelly, as they bid him adieu while reminding us how crucial he was for the show and its story.

About General Hospital

General Hospital that has been airing since 1963, is listed as the longest-running American soap opera in production. The show was originally set in a hospital, in an unnamed fictional city and later moved to a fictional city called Port Charles. The storyline of the show is always changing and evolving, but the centre of its theme revolves around the people who work in General Hospital, which is the busiest hospital in Port Charles.

As of now, the show stars Donnell Turner as Curtis Ashford, Briana Henry who plays Jordan Ashford, and Peter August as Wes Ramsey. The show also features Maurice Benard, Steve Burton, Marcus Coloma, Chad Duell, and Michael Easton as supporting characters.

