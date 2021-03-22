'Genius: Aretha' Cast Members And Their Characters In This Docudrama On Aretha Franklin

The American anthology period drama Genius' third season, titled Genius: Aretha premiered on National Geographic on March 21, 2021. This season of the series is developed by Suzan-Lori Parks while the cast of Genius: Aretha stars Cynthia Erivo, Courtney B. Vance, David Cross and Malcolm Barrett in lead roles. It walks the viewers through the life and career of Aretha Franklin, one of the highly celebrated songstresses across the world. Read on to know about the entire cast of the series' third season to find out about all the Genius: Aretha characters in detail.

Genius: Aretha cast (lead)

Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin

The Grammy Award-winning English actor & singer, Cynthia Erivo plays the titular role of Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha. Cynthia as Aretha essays the role of the legendary American songstress in this series. The role of a young Aretha is played by Shaian Jordan in this National Geographic anthology.

Courtney B. Vance as C. L. Franklin

Isle of Dogs actor Courtney B. Vance plays the role of Clarence LaVaughn Franklin in this newly-released anthology. Courtney as Clarance essays the role of Aretha's beloved father in Genius: Aretha. Aretha's dad was an American Baptist minister as well as a civil rights activist.

David Cross as Jerry Wexler

American stand-up comedian & filmmaker David Cross plays the role of Jerry Wexler in this docudrama. David as Jerry essays the role of the prolific music producer in Genius: Aretha. For the unversed, Jerry is said to have coined the "rhythm and blues" phrase and had extensively worked with Aretha back in the 1960s era.

Malcolm Barrett as Ted White

Timeless star Malcolm Barrett plays the role of Ted White in this Suzan-Lori Parks anthology. Malcolm as Ted essays the role of Aretha's first husband and an eminent businessman, producer and songwriter in Genius: Aretha. The couple got married in 1961 and had parted ways with each other in 1969 after eight years of marriage.

Genius: Aretha cast (supporting)