Geoffrey Paschel's Assault Charges: Find Out Why Geoffrey Paschel Was In Jail For A Year

90 Day Fiancé star Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina, have been surrounded by controversies recently. TLC conducted a tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé on June 7, 2020, and Geoffrey and Malina remained absent. It was later revealed by TLC that Geoffrey was not invited, due to several criminal charges still pending against him.

Varya received the TLC invitation but decided to not go. She believed that it was inappropriate for her to show up alone. This was because Geoffrey and Varya had previously appeared on the show as a team.

Geoffrey Paschel’s assault charges:

According to a media portal, Geoffrey was arrested in 2019 for domestic violence. Reportedly, Paschel’s former girlfriend had called 911 on June 9, 2019, to report an attack by Paschel. The woman reportedly informed the authorities that Geoffrey had allegedly, showed up at her house intoxicated, and assaulted her. She said that he grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. It was reported that that Geoffrey disabled her phone, so she could not call for help.

The paramedics who arrived at the scene confirmed that the woman had exhibited common signs of a concussion. Geoffrey Paschel pleaded that he was not guilty when he appeared in front of the court. He claimed that his ex-girlfriend had lied to the authorities. He added that she did so, to get custody of their child as Geoffrey was now involved with another woman.

The proceedings for this case were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, Geoffrey Paschel reported to a media website that he was keen for the truth to be revealed. Reports on some media portals suggest, that Geoffrey has several assault charges pending against him. Reportedly, he has been married four times and at least 2 of his ex-wives have pressed domestic violence charges against him.

Geoffrey from 90 Day Fiancé’s legal issues

Geoffrey admitted to Varya in a 90 Day Fiancé episode, that he had spent time in prison when he was a young adult. Geoffrey revealed that he had been charged with illegal possession and selling of drugs. He stated that he had spent approximately 11 months and 29 days in jail. When Geoffrey revealed the details of his past, Varya appeared very disturbed. She was also upset at how long Geoffrey took, to reveal the whole truth about his past to her.

Did Geoffrey assault Mary?

Geoffrey began dating his friend Mary Wallace after he and Varya broke up. The couple broke up when Varya refused to accept Geoffrey’s marriage proposal. Geoffrey and Mary broke up when he chose to be with Varya over Mary. However, Mary has not pressed any charges of assault or domestic violence against him.

According to a media portal, Mary Wallace was accused of domestic violence by an ex-boyfriend in 2013. She had reportedly scratched and bit him. Mary injured her ex-boyfriend by hurling a small drinking glass and injuring his right shoulder. Geoffrey Paschel’s assault charges and criminal past prompted many TLC fans to start a petition. The petition gathered nearly 5,000 signatures calling for the network to remove him from the show.

