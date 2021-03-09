George Clooney Says His Wife Amal Is Watching 'ER' And 'it Is Getting Him Into Trouble'

George Clooney's 1994 series ER is one of the widely watched shows of all time. Clooney played the character of a doctor, Doug Ross in the series. In a recent interview with podcast SmartLess, George revealed that his wife Amal Clooney is watching the show now and it is getting him in a lot of trouble because of his character.

George Clooney's wife Amal watching his show ER

George has revealed that Amal Clooney is watching his 1994 show ER right now and it is getting him into trouble because of all the things his character was doing to pick up women. One of the hosts of the podcast, Jason Bateman asked him whether his wife got starstruck seeing him essaying the iconic character. To this George replied by saying, "Yeah, that's not my wife". George Clooney's wife Amal is a human rights lawyer and the couple got married in 2014.

George Clooney's ER cast and characters and other details

This medical drama show was created by novelist ad physician Michael Crichton and spans 15 seasons. The plot of the series revolves around the doctors of the fictional County General Hospital and their lives in the Emergency Room. It showed how the doctors deal with cases and problems they face in their personal and professional life. Clooney's character Doug was a paediatrician and was a ladies man as well. Later, in the show, Doug marries nurse Carol Hathaway, essayed by Julianna Margulies. ER cast includes Anthony Edwards, Sherry Stringfield, Noah Wyle, Gloria Reuben and Parminder Nagra among others. The Descendants actor's character was written off from season five as he moved on to concentrate on films.

George Clooney's filmography

George has starred in some blockbuster films like Ocean's Thirteen, The Descendants, Gravity, Batman & Robin and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. In 2020, he directed and produced The Midnight Sky. It is based on Lily Brooks-Dalton's novel Good Morning, Midnight and stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir, Kyle Chandler, and Caoilinn Springall. It is available for streaming on Netflix. According to a report by SMH.com, George will be next seen in a romantic comedy film with Julia Roberts. The film is titled Ticket to Paradise and will be directed by Ol Parker. It will be filmed in Queensland this year.

Image courtesy- @amalclooneyofficial1 Instagram