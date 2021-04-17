George R.R. Martin Shares Cryptic Update On The Winds Of Winter!

George R.R. Martin has recently offered a cryptic update to his fans on his upcoming book, The Winds Of Winter. Fans of his series have been eagerly waiting for the author to publish this novel which is the 6th book in the 'Song of Ice and Fire' series. Although they might have to wait a bit longer as the author feels, "increasingly oppressive" over falling "hugely behind" on writing this book. Here's a gist of all that he said in his recent blog.

George R.R. Martin's latest 'Not A Blog'

The GOT author has been blogging for a long while now, without ever intending it to be a blog. Although, George claimed that over the decades, "Not A Blog became a blog (ironically, at the same time as everyone else was abandoning their blogs for Facebook and Twitter)". He also admitted to falling further behind when things happen at a faster pace.

Cryptic update on The Winds Of Winter

Then he casually threw in a sentence stating, "I am hugely behind right now, and the prospect of trying to catch up is feeling increasingly oppressive". Now, this can be easily assumed as a hint regarding George R.R. Martin's latest book. Although unfortunately, it isn't the kind of update fans were hoping for. From what we gather from his blog, it'll be a while before George publishes The Winds Of Winter.

The previous update on the book

The last book in the 'Song of Ice and Fire' series was published in 2011 but the 6th edition is yet to see the light of the day. The author had earlier commented about the same in his February 2021 blog while saying, "I wrote hundreds and hundreds of pages of THE WINDS OF WINTER in 2020. The best year I’ve had on WOW since I began it". George also added how isolation has helped him write as he was "on a roll" while working on this book.

The good and the bad

The Game Of Thrones author also mentioned that he has lost six friends since November, although only a few due to COVID-19. Stating the reason for these losses to be old age, he said, "I am old, and so are many of my friends. Valar Morghulis, I guess".The good side of the coin as George states is that he is fully vaccinated now.

George R.R. Martin's Game Of Thrones universe

Coming back to the recent blog, George R.R. Martin's Game Of Thrones universe is getting a few additions. The author claimed that he has a "new five-year deal with HBO, to create new GOT successor shows (and some non-related series, like ROADMARKS) for both HBO and HBO Max". He expressed his excitement calling it an incredible deal and added that he would talk more about it in another blog.