'Ghayal Once Again's' Akshay Singh To Make His Digital Debut With 'Assi Nabbe Poore Sau'

Actor Akshay Singh has been a part of several Bollywood films like Ghayal Once Again alongside actor Sunny Deol, Baat Ban Gayi with actor Ali Fazal and also in the film Vikalp. Now, the actor is all set to me his digital debut with the series Assi Nabbe Poore Sau. Moreover, the actor will also be directing the web series which is based on a serial killer who kills 100 young boys in the time span of 5 months.

'Ghayal Once Again' actor Akshay to make digital debut

Talking about his role in the web series Assi Nabbe Poore Sau Akshay Singh said, "I play the role of Tauqir Qureshi, a Dashing Young Editor in Chief of a very Reputed Newspaper agency. Tauqir Qureshi is someone who digs deep into his subjects and can go to any lengths to create sensational Headlines and Stories for his Newspaper and is ready to even cross the lines of morality for the same". On being asked if he relates to the character he said that he does relate to the character in some aspects. He has to research and also spend some time with the storyline of the show and study his character more deeply. He also said that he likes to dig deep into the story before he brings it to the audience.

On donning four hats in the show Assi Nabbe Poore Sau, Akshay Singh said, "When one loves doing something passionately, one finds a way, in fact, creates one’s own way to do it. I am passionate about all the aspects of Film making and enjoy wearing each of these caps. Though it can get quite challenging wearing all four caps simultaneously, I do feel I am blessed that I manage to slip very smoothly into each of my roles of being a Director, Actor, Writer, Producer. The most important aspect while wearing four caps at the same time, is that I ensure to prepare myself with a very detailed Script imprinted in my head and on paper at the same time, along with rock-solid pre-production in place with all the departments in sync."

He added that his entire team worked hard in helping him juggle between the four hats at a time. Assi Nabbe Poore Sau cast includes actors Rakesh Bapat, Aastha Chaudhary, and Vikram Sharma, along with actor Akshay Singh.